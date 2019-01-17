Genesis’ full-size four-door 2020 G90 made its North American debut at the Montreal Auto Show. The luxury sedan first arrived just three short years — this 2020 variant marks the first major redesign since sporting a more athletic look, more premium features inside, and new tech including Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist.

As the luxury Korean automaker’s VP and design chief puts it, the “G90 is the ultimate expression of the Genesis brand…Before the first sketch was even drawn, my team of designers thought carefully about how to evolve its styling and create something even more elegant and harmonic.”

A Luxury Sedan Targeting the Big Boys

Overall, the new G90 is a handsome full-sizer going head-to-head with German and Japanese heavy-hitters like the new 7 Series, S-Class, and Lexus LS. It’s easy to argue that a Korean brand may have trouble keeping up, but the 2020 G90 definitely closes that gap with new features and performance upgrade offered at an affordable price-point for consumers interested in a large luxury sedan (when they’re not shopping for a new SUV, that is).

Under the Hood

This car will move too — powered by a either special order-only 3.3L twin-turbocharged V6 engine putting down 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque, or a more robust 5.0L direct-injected V8 engine producing 420 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque that’s a standard spec for Canadians, the designers looked to pair all this power with smooth, comfortable ride.

The powertrain setup will include all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission with enhanced shift logic.

Ramped Up G90 Interior for 2020

Inside, expect the redesigned G90 to receive a more upscale feel in part to improvements in materials and features like quilted Nappa leather seating, new contrast piping on the leather-wrapped dashboard, additional leather wrapping on the centre console, higher-quality switchgear, and natural wood trim with an exposed grain texture.

Also check out: 2019 Genesis G70 Canadian Price Announced for 6 Models

Release Date and Pricing

The new 2020 Genesis G90 arrives at dealerships Spring/Summer 2019; official pricing will be announced closer to the release date, so stay tuned.