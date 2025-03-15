Can the Genesis G80 Sport Really Take on the Germans?

Since its debut a decade ago, the Genesis brand has been on a mission to shake up the luxury car market. While the G90 serves as the brand’s flagship sedan, the G80 has carved out its own niche, offering a compelling blend of performance, technology, and refinement. For 2025, the Genesis G80 Sport takes this formula to new heights, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to providing a legitimate alternative to the likes of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz.

The latest iteration of the G80 Sport refines the design philosophy known as “Athletic Elegance,” striking an ideal balance between sophistication and aggression. Its signature split headlights and taillights, bold crest grille, and sculpted body lines make it an instant head-turner.

Vincent Aubé

Aside from its distinctive looks, can we insert the G80 Sport name in the same sentence as the midsize performance sedans from Germany? Maybe the crest on the hood isn’t enough, but performance-wise, is it up to the task?

USA Price : The 2025 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport AWD starts at around $77,000 USD.

: The 2025 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport AWD starts at around $77,000 USD. Canada Price: The 2025 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport Plus AWD is listed at an all-inclusive price of $89,150 CAD (includes fees but excludes taxes).

Performance and Driving Impressions: Smooth and Composed

Vincent Aubé

Spec Details Engine Twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Horsepower 375 hp @ 5,800 rpm Torque 391 lb-ft @ 1,300 rpm Transmission 8-speed automatic Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD) 0-60 Approximately 5.0 seconds Fuel Economy (EPA) 16 mpg city / 24 mpg highway / 19 mpg combined Curb Weight 4,619 lbs Cargo Capacity 13.1 cubic feet Seating 5 passengers

The 2025 G80 Sport packs a punch under the hood, featuring a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 375 horsepower and 391 ft-lb of torque. Not much changes there compared to the 2022 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport AWD we tested. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering power smoothly to all four wheels via the standard all-wheel-drive system. This setup ensures confident handling, whether cruising through city streets or tackling winding backroads.

Vincent Aubé

For those seeking an extra dose of performance, Genesis offers an available electronically controlled suspension with road preview. Utilizing a front-facing camera, the system adjusts suspension settings in real time to optimize comfort and handling dynamics. Rear-wheel steering is also present, significantly improving maneuverability in tight spaces and enhancing high-speed stability.

“Consider the Base AWD trim with the 4-cylinder engine if the silky sound of a turbocharged V6 is not your cup of tea. Otherwise, the G80 Sport is a very interesting take on the luxury car segment.”

During a short snowstorm, I had the opportunity to drift the car a little, and with those rear wheels turning, the feeling is weird. The car feels loose in that situation, but then again, nobody is drifting a G80 Sport on a regular basis. On tight turns though, this rear-wheel steering is a must. What you need to know is that the G80 Sport is mostly a comfort-oriented sedan, not an Autobahn high-speed monster. We can’t wait to see what the Magma sports division will do to the Genesis lineup when they introduce some true performance versions in the coming months.

Related – Specs: 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Pairs Big Torque with AWD

Interior and Styling: This is a Hyundai?

Vincent Aubé

Trim Level United States Canada Base Trim G80 2.5T AWD G80 2.5T Advanced AWD Mid Trim – G80 2.5T Prestige AWD Performance Trim G80 3.5T Sport AWD G80 3.5T Sport Plus AWD Top Trim G80 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD G80 3.5T Sport Plus AWD

Step inside the 2025 G80 Sport, and you’ll be greeted with an interior that seamlessly blends luxury with a driver-focused ambiance. Premium Nappa leather seats, real carbon fiber accents, and a three-spoke sport steering wheel—the G80 “sans le Sport” receives a four-spoke steering wheel—set the tone for an upscale yet performance-oriented environment.

Vincent Aubé

The cockpit is anchored by a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, offering crisp graphics and intuitive controls. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, though a wired connection is still required. A wireless charging pad, a premium Lexicon sound system, and a fragrance diffuser add to the sensory experience.

“Sport mode sharpens throttle response and stiffens the suspension, making the sedan feel more dynamic without sacrificing ride comfort, but on that level, the sportier German sedans in the segment – think BMW 550e xDrive or Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC – are sharper in every way.”

What do we think of this new digital panel that extends from the center of the dashboard to behind the steering wheel? Well, it is true that this layout is almost everywhere in Hyundai’s most recent models, but in this case, it adds a touch of class.

Vincent Aubé

Rear passengers aren’t left out in this Genesis, either. With generous legroom and available power-adjustable heated and ventilated seats, the second row of the G80 Sport is nearly as good as a first-class seat on a big airplane. The panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light, while the quiet cabin sets the tone for a long, comfortable road trip.

Related – 2021 Genesis G80 Gains New Looks and Turbo Power

The styling is luxurious but not sporty

The G80 Sport delivers a driving experience that matches its aggressive aesthetics. The twin-turbo V6 provides effortless acceleration, while the all-wheel-drive system ensures traction in all conditions. The steering is precise, with a satisfying weight that enhances driver confidence. Sport mode sharpens throttle response and stiffens the suspension, making the sedan feel more dynamic without sacrificing ride comfort, but on that level, the sportier German sedans in the segment – think BMW 550e xDrive or Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC – are sharper in every way.

The design language on this 2025 G80 Sport is a timid evolution from last year’s model. The good news with this quiet approach is that customers will know for sure it is a Genesis. The Sport model receives a different front end and exclusive wheels (20-inch diameter), but that’s about it.

Takeaway





























2025 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport AWD. Photo: Vincent Aubé

Pros

High-tech content (even on the base model)

Comfortable and quiet

A real sense of luxury

Cons

Not as sharp as some German contenders

No hybrid version for now

The new 2025 Genesis G80 Sport is a great luxury sedan. And while it is not the “Ultimate Driving Machine”, an expression used by BMW for several years, it remains an easy car to deal with daily. The comfort level is up there with the best of the best, while initial quality is one of its strong points. Consider the base AWD trim (Advanced AWD trim in Canada) with the 4-cylinder engine if the silky sound of a turbocharged V6 is not your cup of tea. Otherwise, the G80 Sport is a very interesting take on the luxury car segment.