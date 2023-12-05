CultureAdventure Vehicles

The Genesis GV70 Project Overland: Off-Road Elegance Personified

Every small luxury crossover needs a 50mm lift, Baja-style lights, 18" wheels, ATR rubber, and a purpose-built roof rack.

By News Editor
Updated:
Genesis GV70 Project Overland front view

Although the Genesis GV70 is relatively new, it has quickly positioned itself as a leader in its category, while adding a zero-emissions variant for 2023 with the Electrified GV70. Praised for its striking design, dynamic performance, luxurious features, and top-tier safety measures, the GV70 has made a significant impact in a short time. Well, off-road specialists Delta4x4 had other plans for the luxury compact crossover from Korea. 

Genesis GV70 Project Overland rear

The German-based outfit, backed by over 40 years of experience and led by founder and Dakar Rally driver Josef Loder, collaborated with Genesis, turning this premium hauler into a proper overlander. Elevating both its on-road and off-road persona, the vehicle gains a substantial 50mm lift and widened stance, projecting a more robust presence. Rolling on distinctive 18-inch Classic B Rugged wheels wrapped with Continental ATR tires, the GV70 Project Overland manages to retain its upscale vibes while transforming into a proper rock-basher.

Genesis GV70 Project Overland wheels

Augmenting its off-road prowess, integrated PIAA lights on the roof and Baja-style lights on the grille deliver illumination when the sun goes down. You can’t have an overland beast without a purpose-built roof rack that securely attaches essential gear, underscoring the practicality. Though not confirmed, we’re certain powering the burly GV70 Project Overland is likely the optional 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 powerplant and not the 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine that comes standard in the United States. And all-wheel drive, all the way.

Genesis GV70 Project Overland piaa lights

The Genesis GV70 Project Overland will be displayed at the Essen Motor Show, hosted at Continental’s booth from December 1 to December 10, 2023.

Get the Goods

Subscribe for the latest in new vehicles, special projects, gear collaborations, and more - plus, be entered into all our Gear giveaways.

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive email correspondence from us.

Up Next

Adventure VehiclesLuxury Compact SUV & Crossovers

More from Author

See More

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Get the Goods

Subscribe for the latest in new vehicles, special projects, gear collaborations, and more .

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive email correspondence from us.

© 2023 Traction Media