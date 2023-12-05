The Genesis GV70 Project Overland: Off-Road Elegance Personified

Although the Genesis GV70 is relatively new, it has quickly positioned itself as a leader in its category, while adding a zero-emissions variant for 2023 with the Electrified GV70. Praised for its striking design, dynamic performance, luxurious features, and top-tier safety measures, the GV70 has made a significant impact in a short time. Well, off-road specialists Delta4x4 had other plans for the luxury compact crossover from Korea.

The German-based outfit, backed by over 40 years of experience and led by founder and Dakar Rally driver Josef Loder, collaborated with Genesis, turning this premium hauler into a proper overlander. Elevating both its on-road and off-road persona, the vehicle gains a substantial 50mm lift and widened stance, projecting a more robust presence. Rolling on distinctive 18-inch Classic B Rugged wheels wrapped with Continental ATR tires, the GV70 Project Overland manages to retain its upscale vibes while transforming into a proper rock-basher.

Augmenting its off-road prowess, integrated PIAA lights on the roof and Baja-style lights on the grille deliver illumination when the sun goes down. You can’t have an overland beast without a purpose-built roof rack that securely attaches essential gear, underscoring the practicality. Though not confirmed, we’re certain powering the burly GV70 Project Overland is likely the optional 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 powerplant and not the 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine that comes standard in the United States. And all-wheel drive, all the way.

The Genesis GV70 Project Overland will be displayed at the Essen Motor Show, hosted at Continental’s booth from December 1 to December 10, 2023.