Form and function come together in the new Sierra Heavy Duty

Availability for new Sierra Heavy-Duty Pickups This Summer

GMC is stepping up the heavy duty pickup game with their redesigned lineup of 2500HD and 3500HD workhorses, along with the more athletic Sierra Heavy Duty AT4 in the mix for 2020. Pricing will be announced closer to the sale date.

Arriving at dealerships late Summer 2019, expect the new HD variants to offer improved trailering capacity, a lot more technology both in performance and interior, and just overall a bigger, stronger, more badass version of the GM’s popular dual rear wheel and single rear wheel configuration trucks with the 2500HD and 3500HD, respectively.

New 2020 Sierra HD’s Trailering Capabilities

As GMC puts it, “Trailering is the most important consideration for Sierra Heavy Duty customers, and the new features and technologies in the 2020 Sierra HD make it easier than ever to hitch a trailer and tow it confidently.”

This is all thanks to ProGrade Trailering Technology — the American automaker’s new tech first rolled out in their 2019 Sierra light duty last year.

It uses the tailgate-mounted camera and an available accessory camera mounted on the rear of the trailer, coupled with 15 camera views, to improve the view from the cockpit for a better look at the trailer providing more confidence when towing.

Overall, this offers a sort of ’transparent’ look that’s particularly useful when towing and merging into heavy traffic or just navigating tight parking lots. Paired to the myGMC mobile app with the iN∙Command control system enhances this entire towing setup.

