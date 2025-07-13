The M2 is Still the Best BMW You Can Buy

When you think about the best of what BMW is capable of, there is usually the letter “M” in front of the model’s name. M3, M4, M5, M6, M8, those are all great choices, but what about the smallest of them all? The M2 – and even the highly desirable 1M Coupe produced only for the 2011 model year – is the definition of a small, nimble, and powerful sports coupe. Its dimensions are similar to those of the first generations of the M3, but with a modern design and performance.

Performance and Driving Impressions: A Well-Balanced Sports Car

Vincent Aubé

Engine: 3.0L Twin-turbocharged inline-6 (S58)

3.0L Twin-turbocharged inline-6 (S58) Horsepower: 473 hp (manual) / up to 479 hp (automatic)

473 hp (manual) / up to 479 hp (automatic) Torque: 406 lb-ft (manual) / 443 lb-ft (automatic)

406 lb-ft (manual) / 443 lb-ft (automatic) Transmission Options: 6-speed manual or 8-speed M Steptronic automatic

6-speed manual or 8-speed M Steptronic automatic Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

Rear-wheel drive (RWD) Brakes: M compound brakes (standard); Carbon-ceramic optional

M compound brakes (standard); Carbon-ceramic optional Exhaust: Dual-mode M-specific exhaust system with quad tips

Dual-mode M-specific exhaust system with quad tips Chassis: Adaptive M suspension, M Servotronic steering

“The BMW M2 represents a significant expense for the average enthusiast. However, owning one of the last M cars still offered with a manual transmission is a solid long-term investment.”

The M2 is smaller, more affordable, and less powerful than the other “M” models, but its driving enjoyment potential is undeniably higher. First, its compact dimensions give it increased agility, but there’s another game-changing element here: the manual transmission.

Vincent Aubé

In fact, alongside the M3/M4 duo, the M2 is the only other option in the German brand’s M lineup that can be ordered with a three-pedal gearbox. Sure, the automatic transmission option allows for faster acceleration, but when it comes to feeling connected to the car, it’s hard to beat a good old manual that forces the driver to stay fully engaged.

Related – BMW M3 Celebrates 50 Years with 2023 Special Edition Sporting Nostalgic Colours

Vincent Aubé

As with all other cars developed by the performance division, the M2 offers its driver various settings that alter how the car behaves on pavement. Personally, I preferred the M2 mode (accessible via the steering wheel), which sets all parameters to their highest performance settings while disabling traction control. In this mode, the powertrain comes alive with a more aggressive sound in the cabin and sharper responses from the turbocharged inline-six engine.

Vincent Aubé

The steering is also very precise — a compliment that applies equally to the gear shifter, which takes a bit of abuse with each gear change. That said, despite the M2’s high-performance nature, the car remains very comfortable in daily driving – even in the greater Montreal region – an aspect BMW engineers have truly mastered. The only drawback with these front sport seats is that they won’t suit all body types. While they’re not as rigid as carbon fiber bucket seats, their bolsters could still intimidate some larger-bodied consumers.

“if your pockets are deeper, there is also the new M2 CS, but this one is automatic only. Collectors, take note!”

The BMW M2 can easily play the dual role of a daily driver and a track car, simply because its adaptive suspension works wonders — whether it’s handling the rough roads or soaking up the curbs of your favorite local racetrack.

Interior: Big Screens and a Driver-Focused Cockpit

Vincent Aubé

As with other 2 Series models and BMW’s latest creations, the M2’s dashboard features the brand’s dual-screen setup, unified under a single curved horizontal panel. And just like in other models equipped with this updated digital interface, its use is genuinely intuitive, both in terms of responsiveness and graphic quality. The only downside lies in the large number of available apps. It takes time to get used to that part of the car.

Related – The 2 Series Coupé Returns with Bold Looks and Serious Muscle

Vincent Aubé

As for interior space, the BMW M2 is no BMW SUV. Then again, the sports car buyer should know what to expect. Purchasing a two-door coupe is clearly less about practicality than buying a family-oriented vehicle. That said, it is possible to sit in the second-row bench, but doing so requires folding the front seats forward and accepting a space that’s far less welcoming than, say, the second row of a BMW X7 SUV. On the other hand, the M2 coupe is far more practical than a Z4 roadster, for example.

Takeaway



























Pros A powerful and linear straight-six

A comfortable ride

A blast to drive

Precise handling, precise shifting, precise etc. Cons The price

M2 CS is only automatic

Less practical

With a starting price of around $66,075 ($79,400 in Canada), the BMW M2 represents a significant expense for the average enthusiast. However, owning one of the last M cars still offered with a manual transmission is a solid long-term investment. And if your pockets are deeper, there is also the new M2 CS, but this one is automatic only. Collectors, take note!

Vincent Aubé

Driving a BMW M2 is a privilege for anyone who appreciates the thrill of a sports car. Acceleration is blistering, the sound is sensational, and the driving enjoyment is there every single time you hit the road. That said, all this emotion comes at a price — and it’s a steep one, especially compared to the previous-generation “regular” M2. That’s the reality of the sports car segment… and of the post-pandemic automotive world in general. But, if you can afford it, go for it. You won’t regret it, I promise!