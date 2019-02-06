Cadillac’s First & Largest North American Dealership Opens in Calgary

The luxury brand is on a tear right now as it continues to grow globally, opening new dealerships across the world, including China where Cadillac is flourishing, opening 60 new dealerships.

But it’s Calgary, Alberta — the brand’s highest volume market in Western Canada — now home to Cadillac’s first and largest exclusive dealer location in North America under the new brand architecture.

Sitting three storeys high and offering 50,000 square feet of developed space, Carter Cadillac is an impressive, world-class space which keeps the brand’s all-electric future at its core with a virtual reality showroom in line with their focus on technology and solar-powered electric vehicle fast-charging stations.

For the real gear heads, head upstairs to check out the latest V-Series high-performance vehicles, along with some sweet vintage Caddy’s in the mix, putting a piece of the brand’s 116-year history on display.

Despite the slide in oil prices since 2015 and its devastating economic impact on the oil-dependant city, Calgary continues to be a hub for Cadillac’s sales growth.

As Jay McKeen, Carter Cadillac’s managing partner, puts it, “We’ve noticed an increased interest in luxury vehicles in the west and Calgary is the highest volume market for Cadillac in Western Canada, making it the perfect location for this new dealership.”

Both McKeen and Cadillac Canada president Steve Carlisle did the ribbon-cutting honours, officially opening Carter Cadillac for business, in turn, creating 40 new full-time positions in the Calgary market by December 2019.

Perhaps no other time in their history has Cadillac gone on such a growth blitz; kicking things off with the new XT5 mid-size crossover (SRX replacement) debut in 2015. And not looking back since.

New Cadillac SUVs on the horizon

They just launched the stylish new compact 2019 Cadillac XT4 (reviewed here) last year, along with an all-new 2020 Cadillac XT6 SUV, slotted below the Escalade, arriving later this year.