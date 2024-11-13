Detroit, MI – Cadillac is undoubtedly one of the most aggressive brands regarding electrification and, at the very least, one of the quickest to move from words to deeds. General Motors’ luxury division has already presented the Lyriq SUV, the Celestiq luxury sedan, the Escalade IQ SUV, and the Optiq compact SUV. And now it’s unveiling a fifth model, the Vistiq, another SUV. In doing so, it joins Tesla and Mercedes-Benz with five or more offerings.

The effort is remarkable. As for the results, we’ll have to wait and see. For the moment, only the Lyriq is on the road, while the others are in the pipeline, at a time when the electric vehicle market is experiencing fluctuations and when the political portrait could put some projects on the back burner. We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, let’s look at what Cadillac will offer with this Vistiq, a 2026 model that should be remembered.

Vistiq’s Performance Expectations

Daniel Rufiange

Two weeks ago in Detroit, we attended a static presentation of the Vistiq. There was no driving involved, so we don’t have much to report on performance just yet. However, since the model is built on the same platform as Cadillac’s other electric vehicles, we can anticipate a smooth ride (especially with Cadillac’s Air Ride air suspension), substantial weight (around 6,300 pounds), and a range nearing 310 miles (500 km).

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq will feature a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive, powered by a 102 kWh battery, contributing to its impressive range. Output will be equally impressive, with 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The Velocity Max mode will allow the Vistiq to unleash its full power, achieving 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. Preliminary charging information suggests that the Vistiq can recover up to 127 km in 10 minutes at a fast-charging station.

2026 Vistiq Interior

Daniel Rufiange

The interior presentation doesn’t hold any surprises, but it does have the merit of being well done. Material quality was up to par with the version shown, and the specification sheet indicates that differences will be visible with the accents of the different versions, like carbon fibre, wood trim, and so on. What dominates the presentation is the 33-inch curved screen, which brings together everything from driving information to multimedia system functions.

Daniel Rufiange

What will truly attract attention and buyers to the Vistiq is its spacious interior. With three rows of seating and ample headroom for every occupant, comfort takes center stage. Cargo capacity is generous, offering 431 liters behind the third row, 1,218 liters behind the second, and a full 2,272 liters with all seats folded down. The cabin’s quietness promises a serene experience, allowing passengers to fully enjoy the premium 23-speaker AKG audio system.

Styling

Daniel Rufiange

Cadillac’s styling signature is undoubtedly one of the most successful of all the electric models on the market. The design is easily recognizable and identifiable as electric, but the brand’s personality is preserved. In particular, the verticality of the headlights and taillights is helpful in this respect. Different models will show different patterns on the grille. There’s also the rear side window, adorned with decoration that ensures the model’s distinction, adding a touch of elegance in the process.

One last tip: the size of the rims is something to keep an eye on. On the Canadian market, 21-inch wheels will be standard, with 22- and 23-inch units available. In the U.S., the sizes are the same, but some versions will come standard with 22-inch wheels. What’s certain is that comfort will be better with the smaller wheels, considering the model’s weight.

As the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq prepares to hit the market, it stands as Cadillac’s bold step into the green future. Yet, questions remain: will today’s EV momentum continue to attract as many buyers? And will these buyers come from competing brands or from Cadillac’s own gasoline-powered XT6, with which the Vistiq shares some family traits? In an electric market that’s evolving rapidly, Cadillac has crafted an exciting and compelling product, but the ultimate judgment lies with the public. Key pricing and technical details are still forthcoming.



