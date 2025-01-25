Is the Cadillac Escalade Too Much SUV for Its Own Good?

Cadillac’s full-size, body-on-frame Escalade SUV was redesigned into an all-new model for 2021, introducing a modernized design and significant upgrades in luxury and technology. While changes to the 2022 model were minimal, focusing on new trim features and exterior colors, the Escalade lineup has continued to evolve in recent years. Notable updates include the introduction of the high-performance Escalade-V in 2023, offering a supercharged 682-horsepower V8 engine, and the 2025 mid-cycle refresh, which brought a revised front fascia, a massive 55-inch curved display, and new wheel and interior options.

The Escalade is available in standard and extended-length ESV configurations, both offering the same spacious first and second rows, with the ESV delivering more third-row legroom and considerably greater cargo space. Sharing its underpinnings with the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/Yukon XL, the Escalade remains the most luxurious and technologically advanced of the group. But is it more SUV than drivers need?

Here’s how it compares to its rivals for pricing:

Vehicle Model Starting MSRP (USD) Notes Cadillac Escalade Luxury $89,590 Base model with standard features. Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury $96,795 Mid-tier trim offering additional luxury amenities. Cadillac Escalade-V $159,995 High-performance model introduced in 2023 with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. Lincoln Navigator $101,990 Starting price for the 2025 model. Lexus LX $93,915 Starting price for the 2025 model. BMW X7 $84,495 Starting price for the 2025 model.

Cadillac Escalade’s Performance Balances Power and Precision

The 6.2-litre V8 makes 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque (same as the 2015 Escalade we reviewed), while the no-charge optional 3.0-litre inline-six turbodiesel makes 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, the latter from 1,500 rpm. Both engines mate to a ten-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive is standard equipment. The V8 includes DFM, or Dynamic Fuel Management, which deactivates cylinders when full power isn’t needed, and in various patterns depending on driving conditions. The official combined city/highway fuel consumption figure is 14.7 L/100 km for gasoline, and 10.5 L/100 km for diesel. The Escalade-V, introduced in 2023, takes performance up a notch with a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine producing an astonishing 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque, making it a powerhouse among full-size SUVs.

Spec Metric Engine 6.2L V-8 Supercharged DI VVT Displacement 376 / 6162 Power 682-hp / 508 @ 6,000 Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm) 653 / 885 @ 4,400 Transmission Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic Front Suspension Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 Rear Suspension Independent multilink with Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 Brakes Four-wheel disc with ABS; vented front and rear Duralife rotors Wheels / Tires 22-in aluminum / P275/50R22SL all-season

Both engines in this full-size luxury hauler are a good fit to this heavy vehicle, and acceleration is strong and linear. The ride is exceptionally smooth and comfortable, and depending on the model, the Escalade offers an adaptive air suspension or Magnetic Ride Control with electronically-controlled dampers. In the latest models, these systems have been further refined to enhance ride quality over rougher roads, ensuring a more composed driving experience. The steering is smooth but you notice the vehicle’s size and body roll in tighter corners. It’s a superb highway cruiser, where its straight-line performance and excellent ride really come into play, but it can feel very cumbersome in city driving and especially when parking.

All trims include such driver assist technologies as adaptive cruise control, emergency front and rear braking, safety alert seat, and camera rearview mirror. For 2024, Cadillac made its Super Cruise hands-free driving system standard on most trims (excluding the base Luxury model), ensuring more buyers benefit from this advanced technology. This system operates on pre-mapped divided highways, with about 320,000 kilometres already included across North America, and new ones continually being added. When you’re on an applicable highway and everything’s in line for the system to operate, a light bar in the top of the steering wheel turns green.

When it does, you can take your hands off the wheel and let the Escalade do the driving for you. You still have to pay attention and a camera is watching your eyes to ensure that you do. If you don’t, Super Cruise first warns you and then, if you ignore it, it turns off. It’s not an autonomous driving system, but it really does a great job of reducing fatigue on long, boring drives.

The Escalade’s Interior Delivers Big on Comfort and Innovation

The Escalade’s 2021 redesign introduced an independent rear suspension, providing a significant upgrade in comfort. In addition to more legroom for those in the third row, the lower rear floor makes a noticeable difference, offering a more natural and comfortable seating position, rather than the “chin on knees” feeling you get in some three-row SUVs. This thoughtful improvement makes the third row genuinely usable, even for adults.

Depending on the trim, the interior design impresses with thoughtful touches like quilted leather upholstery, wood accents, illuminated sills, and a console-mounted refrigerator with freezer mode. The materials feel upscale and the attention to detail reflects Cadillac’s focus on luxury.

Why the Escalade’s Interior Technology Stands Out

The most noticeable feature, however, is the screen system. It was already impressive in 2022 with a center instrument cluster flanked by two touchscreens that were both high-tech and intuitive to use. Fast forward to today, and the 2025 Escalade has taken this to the next level with a stunning 55-inch curved display that stretches across the driver’s view. While this new feature is jaw-dropping, it doesn’t detract from the practicality and ease of use that defined the previous system, including simple buttons for stereo volume and climate control.

All trims continue to include wireless phone integration, Amazon Alexa Built-In, and wireless charging, making connectivity effortless. The audio options remain a standout, with the base 19-speaker AKG Studio system offering excellent sound, and the upgraded 36-speaker AKG Studio Reference system (available on higher trims) delivering an audiophile-level experience. These systems aren’t just loud—they bring a richness and clarity that truly enhances the driving experience.

The Escalade’s interior successfully combines cutting-edge technology with comfort and thoughtful design. Whether you’re cruising the highway or parked in the driveway, it’s a space that feels as luxurious as it is functional.

Takeaway

The Escalade-V’s engine shares architectural similarities with the CT5-V Blackwing’s supercharged V-8. Limited availability.

The Escalade-V features an AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker audio system.

With the materials built upon the Platinum trim and Escalade's signature curved OLED with 38 inches of total diagonal display, the Escalade-V cements itself within the V-Series.

The quad exhaust outlets provide the Escalade-V's throaty roar.

The Escalade V's design amplifies the power within.

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade will be the first SUV to don the high-performance V-Series badge. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model will vary. Escalade-V availability will be announced spring 2022.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade features a 14.2” diagonal cluster display with two reconfigurable zones for vehicle information and different four layouts, including: gauge view, augmented reality with active route navigation, map navigation, and available night vision.

The OLED display in the 2021 Escalade includes a 16.9” diagonal infotainment screen that displays and controls navigation, music, and many other functions of the vehicle, including customizable ambient lighting allowing drivers to change the color and intensity of the interior accent lighting.

The new 2021 Escalade has second row sliding seats that allow for increased distance between the first and second row seats.

The second and third rows in the new 2021 Escalade fold nearly flat and has more than 28.5% more cargo volume than the previous generation.

The tall, vertical, rear light signature continues on the new 2021 Escalade but adds deep three-dimensional layers and finishes with detailed etching.

The new 2021 Escalade features a backlit Cadillac crest on the rear of the OLED screen. Visible from the outside of the vehicle, it illuminates and welcomes you as you approach the vehicle.

2021 Cadillac Escalade offers a 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel and gets an EPA rated 23 MPG combined (2WD). The 2021 Escalade diesel is the perfect combination of luxury, efficiency and capability with 460 pound-feet of torque and a best-in-class maximum diesel towing of up to 8,000 pounds.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV offers the same bold design and cutting-edge technologies as the short-wheelbase Escalade, like the industry’s first curved OLED display and available Super Cruise. The 2021 Escalade ESV boasts over 142 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first row, an increase of 18.1 percent compared to the previous generation. No competitor in its class has more cargo volume.

The all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade is the first Full-Size SUV to feature Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system for enabled roads.





While the Escalade starts at around $90,000 for the Luxury trim, it’s likely most buyers will start at the Premium Luxury or Sport models, which begin at around $97,000. The high-performance Escalade-V, introduced in 2023, comes with a significantly higher starting price of $160,000, reflecting its powerful engine and exclusive features. By comparison, a Lincoln Navigator starts around around $102,000; the Lexus LX at $94,000; and a BMW X7 at $85,000.

You can also get the Escalade’s configuration and driveline in the GMC Yukon Denali, starting at around $77,000 in similar trim to the base Cadillac, but even that upscale model is no match for the Escalade’s interior and technology. The 2025 Escalade ESV, following its mid-cycle refresh, offers not only the same three-row seating capacity but now incorporates a 55-inch curved display and updated interior options, further widening the gap between it and competitors.

Compared to rivals that only come in a single length, the Escalade ESV can take three rows of passengers and all their luggage, which isn’t the case with those that have limited storage when the third row is up. For its comfort and features, the Escalade is an appealing choice among these largest sport-utility offerings.