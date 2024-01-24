Cadillac’s 2025 CT5-V Sedans Gain Fresh Looks & New Track-Ready Tech

Over the past decade, luxury sport sedans have taken a back seat to their glossy SUV and crossover counterparts, and Cadillac is no exception. But while other automakers ditch their 4-door cars, Cadillac is doubling down on the CT5 line, the brand’s best-selling vehicle globally, commemorating 20 years of V-Series performance.

2025 CT5-V & CT5-V Blackwing

For 2025, the Cadillac CT5-V and V8-powered CT5-V Blackwing gain a fresh exterior appearance with a revised front fascia and more tech with a new 33-inch-diagonal LED colour touchscreen display already introduced on the compact 2025 CT5 sedan and new Performance Data Recorder track tools, all while retaining the potent performance and handling these powerful Cadillac sedans are known for. You can still get the 668 horsepower Blackwing with a 6-speed manual. Nice.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Release Date:

The 2025 Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing production is slated to occur at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly facility in Michigan, commencing in the summer of 2024—no firm 2025 pricing currently. (For context, the 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing price started at US $94,890.)

CT5-V’s V-Series Power Goes Unchanged

2025 CT5-V Blackwing with manual transmission

The same two CT5-V variants are on tap for 2025, and both power and torque figures remain the same, with either the twin-turbo V6-powered version making 360 hp or the beastly V8 supercharged CT5-V Blackwing putting down 668 hp and still available with the 6-speed manual.

2025 CT5-V Blackwing Specs: Engine : 6.2L Supercharged V8

: 6.2L Supercharged V8 Power : 668 horsepower

: 668 horsepower Torque : 659 lb-ft

: 659 lb-ft Transmission : 6-speed manual or 10-speed auto

: 6-speed manual or 10-speed auto Wheels : 19″ forged aluminum

: 19″ forged aluminum Standard Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport summer-only performance

2025 CT5-V Specs: Engine : 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo

: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo Power : 360 horsepower

: 360 horsepower Torque : 405 lb-ft

: 405 lb-ft Transmission : 10-speed automatic

: 10-speed automatic Wheels : 19″ alloys

: 19″ alloys Standard Tires: summer-only run flats

Both models offer advanced features, including optional All-Wheel Drive (CT5-V), standard Brembo brakes with V-Series graphics (CT5-V Blackwing), Performance Traction Management, Launch Control (standard in CT5-V), and Custom Launch Control with Line Lock (standard in CT5-V Blackwing). Plus, the convenient Driver Mode Selector complements a responsive and dynamic driving experience with standard Magnetic Ride Control and Electronic Limited Slip. Here’s our full 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing review with drive impressions.

Fresh Styling Differentiates the 2025 CT5-V and Blackwing Models

2025 CT5-V Blackwing

Cadillac didn’t mess around significantly with the looks, keeping the refined and sleek styling intact, but the fresh updates differentiate the two sedans. Both get a fresh exterior appearance with a revised front fascia. In contrast, the CT5-V gains a new front-end performance design with a more comprehensive, lower appearance for that fastback look; the Blackwing dials it up with a more prominent redesigned grille and front fascia paired with aero ground effects and front fenders.

2025 CT5-V

Both models also get quad trapezoid exhaust tips, three new-for-2025 colours (Drift Metallic, Deep Space Metallic, and Typhoon Metallic), and redesigned Cadillac stacked signature vertical lighting. But the Blackwing offers an updated Carbon Fiber Package with a splitter.

New Performance Data Recorder for Track Days

2025 CT5-V Interior

While most CT5-V buyers will appreciate the new 33-inch-diagonal LED color touchscreen display with a customizable user interface, it’s all new tech and tools for the weekend track warriors that level things up. Accessed directly from the display, the Performance Data Recorder offers a suite of tools, including:

Lap Analyzer tool: Unlocking laptop-level capabilities, including custom reference laps, speed trace analysis, and direct video playback shortcuts, in data analysis functions.

Speed Tips tool: Automated identification of key lap time improvement areas, featuring sector analysis and side-by-side video playback.

Live data screen: On-track display of lap time specifics, including lap delta and gauges aiding a coach, encompassing friction circle, accel position, and brake position.

Performance App: In-vehicle app with live data on power, torque, boost, and dynamic performance gauges, allowing customizable prioritization of preferred information.

New user interface and graphics: Adding performance analysis features for drivers to optimize on-track performance.

Automatic Summary: Before a track session, show the driver’s current best performance, vehicle configuration, tire pressures, and track data.

Overall, the updated CT5-V duo’s performance remains unchanged, and for good reason, but adding the Performance Data Recorder with all those nifty track-day tools is a significant boost for those taking their sports sedan beyond the suburbs. The styling updates are enough to warrant a refresh, but it’s nice to see the more powerful CT5-V Blackwing split from the pack with a differentiated and distinct redesigned front end.