First Look: Cadillac’s 668-HP 2025 CT5-V Blackwing Debuts

Toronto, ON — GM may look at a future filled with EVs. Still, a high-octane combustion sedan will roll off assembly lines this year as Cadillac finally debuts the CT5-V Blackwing at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.

It will come with a 6.2-litre V8 engine capable of 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque available in either a (optional) 10-speed automatic quick-shifter or (standard) six-speed manual transmission. The power will accelerate to 0-100 km/h (0-60 mph) in just 3.6 seconds when driving a stickshift, while the 10-speed auto only slightly beats that number at 3.5 seconds.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Photo: Ted Kritsonis

Below a quick look at each variant’s specs:

2025 CT5-V Blackwing Specs: Engine : 6.2L Supercharged V8

: 6.2L Supercharged V8 Power : 668 horsepower

: 668 horsepower Torque : 659 lb-ft

: 659 lb-ft Transmission : 6-speed manual or 10-speed auto

: 6-speed manual or 10-speed auto Wheels : 19″ forged aluminum

: 19″ forged aluminum Standard Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport summer-only performance 2025 CT5-V Specs: Engine : 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo

: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo Power : 360 horsepower

: 360 horsepower Torque : 405 lb-ft

: 405 lb-ft Transmission : 10-speed automatic

: 10-speed automatic Wheels : 19″ alloys

: 19″ alloys Standard Tires: summer-only run flats

Needless to say, fuel economy isn’t going to be groundbreaking with a V8 engine, but GM says the CT5-V Blackwing has 13 mpg city/22 mpg highway fuel economy based on EPA ratings for the automatic transmission. It drops slightly to 21 mpg for the manual one. To add to the overall sporty performance in this Cadillac sedan, the Blackwing will have Launch Control with Line Lock, Performance Traction Management, and an electronic limited-slip differential to make handling feel buttery smooth regardless of whether you’re turning, changing lanes, or navigating a challenging course. Indeed, GM reps quickly point out that Blackwings are common at tracks across North America, and the 2025 V8 should carry on that trend.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Photo: Ted Kritsonis

GM’s Super Cruise autonomous driving tech will come standard for three years, as is customary for the 20+ vehicles that have or will offer the self-driving feature. That means the CT5-V Blackwing will drive perfectly fine on its own across highways in North America once you’re able to activate it.

With all that in mind, there are some stylistic changes to note. The front end has a sleeker look, with two grilles separated by a panel and more contoured lines to add some separation. The grilles take up most of the space anyway, while the headlights have Mondrian pattern etching that will light up with choreographed welcome and goodbye animations.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Photo: Ted Kritsonis

The most significant change in the vehicle is taking out the previous 10-inch touchscreen and fusing together the infotainment screen with the digital cluster to form a 33-inch continuous display. It will still separate the respective features, leaving the Google-driven infotainment system running on that side, which will be touch-sensitive. In contrast, the digital cluster side won’t have touch input. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available, so despite GM souring on using those platforms in other models, Blackwing will offer them as standard.

GM didn’t demo any of those features, so it’s unclear how the two screens would work together, both functionally and visually, but it puts the Blackwing more in line with what other luxury sedans look like on the dash these days.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Photo: Ted Kritsonis

The rest of the cabin also diverges from the regular CT5-V, courtesy of the leather interior, with seats with 18 different power adjustments and massage features. At the same time, there’s a heads-up display and ambient lighting for some ambiance. You could also choose sport seats with a mix of leather and microfibre upholstery that will match the door panels inside. A wireless smartphone charging pad and a 16-speaker AKG stereo system will come standard, along with a Wi-Fi hotspot and various driver safety features and controls.

GM will start production on the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing (and the regular CT5-V) at its Lansing Grand River Assembly facility in Michigan in the summer of 2024. Pricing starts at $93,495 for the six-speed manual, according to the Cadillac website in the United States, though there is no sign of the vehicle on the Canadian site as of this report.