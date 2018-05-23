A lucky customer was just handed keys to the Ferrari SP38 in Fiorano, Italy. What’s the first thing he did? Hit the track for a series of hot laps, of course.

This gorgeous, twin-turbo powered chariot designed by the Ferrari Design Centre is the result of the company’s One-Off programme, offering select clientele bespoke vehicles.

Classic Ferrari for the New Age

Built on the 488 GTB including all-new bodywork, the design team drew inspiration from the iconic F40 – evident from the three transversal slats slash across the engine cover, the smooth integration of a substantial rear spoiler, and carbon fibre flip-up assembly of the rear glass.

Covered in three-layer metallic red, the SP38 deviates a little from recent Ferrari’s in terms of styling. This donor car appears concentrated over the rear wheels as the wedge design sharply stretches towards the front, while the boldly tapered nose expands towards muscular wheel arches fro that more agile look. The front assembly is super slim including a bumper design channeling the 308 GTB from the 1970s, paired to skinny inset headlights.

The get a closer look at the one-off Ferrari SP38, keep an eye on the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Saturday 26th May 2018 where it’ll make its official public appearance.