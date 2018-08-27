Jack Mason Racing Chronograph 40mm

Texas-based watchmaker Jack Mason shows love for mid-century sports cars with their new Racing Chronograph 40mm. Part of their reinvented Racing Collection, this clean yet sporty timepiece elegantly meshes old school charm with new age style, blending the original collection’s signature details with eye-catching, sport inspired attributes.

A 40mm case coupled with a 22mm strap width, the Racing Chronograph features a black dial, a 60-minute timer, and mineral crystal face. The perforated leather strap (not seen in all these shots) definitely reminds us of cars like the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 190SL, Lamborghini Miura, or Maserati Bora.

For something a little chunkier from the collection, there’s the 42mm watch with navy dials and Italian leather or nylon nato strap, along with the gauge-inspired tachymetric bezel.

Priced at US$275, check out the Racing Chronograph here.