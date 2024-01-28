CultureGear

The Casio X Toyota Land Cruiser G-Shock

A dynamic blend of endurance and precision inspired by the Dakar Rally.

By Gear Editor
Update:
Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body x G-Shock Mudman GW-9500TLC-1

Casio collaborates with Toyota’s Team Land Cruiser (TLC) Toyota Auto Body to unveil the GW-9500TLC-1DR, a G-SHOCK watch fusing robust functionality with the dynamic spirit of high-speed rally racing. Born from TLC’s expertise in the demanding Dakar Rally, this timepiece, a modified version of the MUDMAN GW-9500, stands as a testament to endurance and precision. The design draws inspiration from TLC’s Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport, featuring a distinctive black and red color scheme, stainless steel, black ion-plated bezel, and a band symbolizing desert rally stages with its unique brown base and black splatter pattern. Notably, the LED backlight reveals a TLC graphic, enhancing its visual appeal.

Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body x G-Shock Mudman GW-9500TLC-1 watch and box
Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body x G-Shock Mudman GW-9500TLC-1 back

Crafted for reliability in harsh conditions, the GW-9500TLC-1DR boasts a dual-layer LCD and dust-and-mud-resistant structure. Environmental consciousness is evident through its solar-powered, radio-controlled movement, incorporating features like a digital compass, barometer, altimeter, and thermometer. With bio-based resin for key components and recycled materials for packaging, Casio underscores its commitment to minimizing environmental impact. Priced at approximately $500 USD, this collaborative timepiece is scheduled for release on Casio’s UK site on February 1, offering enthusiasts a blend of rugged sophistication and eco-conscious design.

Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body x G-Shock Mudman GW-9500TLC-1 face and strap
Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body x G-Shock Mudman GW-9500TLC-1 face
Get the Goods - Join the List

New vehicles, special projects, gear collaborations, and more.

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive email correspondence from us.
Author:
Gear Editor
Gear Editor
Our gear team sourcing and dishing out the latest in men's essentials for guys who pave their own path in life. From motor-inspired goods to EDC for adventure and everything in-between.
See More

Join our Newsletter:

© 2024 Traction Media