The Casio X Toyota Land Cruiser G-Shock

Casio collaborates with Toyota’s Team Land Cruiser (TLC) Toyota Auto Body to unveil the GW-9500TLC-1DR, a G-SHOCK watch fusing robust functionality with the dynamic spirit of high-speed rally racing. Born from TLC’s expertise in the demanding Dakar Rally, this timepiece, a modified version of the MUDMAN GW-9500, stands as a testament to endurance and precision. The design draws inspiration from TLC’s Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport, featuring a distinctive black and red color scheme, stainless steel, black ion-plated bezel, and a band symbolizing desert rally stages with its unique brown base and black splatter pattern. Notably, the LED backlight reveals a TLC graphic, enhancing its visual appeal.

Crafted for reliability in harsh conditions, the GW-9500TLC-1DR boasts a dual-layer LCD and dust-and-mud-resistant structure. Environmental consciousness is evident through its solar-powered, radio-controlled movement, incorporating features like a digital compass, barometer, altimeter, and thermometer. With bio-based resin for key components and recycled materials for packaging, Casio underscores its commitment to minimizing environmental impact. Priced at approximately $500 USD, this collaborative timepiece is scheduled for release on Casio’s UK site on February 1, offering enthusiasts a blend of rugged sophistication and eco-conscious design.