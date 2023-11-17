Girard-Perregaux’s $38,000 Neo Bridges Aston Martin Edition Watch

Producing timepieces since 1791, there’s a good reason the stunning Neo Bridges Aston Martin Edition watch costs the same as your compact SUV. The Swiss luxury watchmaking company and Aston Martin build on their partnership while adding a new addition to the famous Bridges collection — known for the Tourbillon ‘With Three Gold Bridges,’ which, in the 1860s, elevated bridges from mere technical components to visible and integral aspect of timepiece artistry.

Aston Martin X Girard-Perregaux Neo Bridges Watch

This isn’t the first collaboration between these heavy-hitter brands. They first united in 2021 with the release of the Laureato Absolute Chronograph Aston Martin F1 Edition, inspired by two F1 race cars used during that season. Well, friendship ensued, and this latest wrist bling collab fully displays their admiration for each other.

The Aston Martin and Girard-Perregaux Neo Bridges edition watch features a 45 mm titanium DLC case with a sapphire crystal case-back adorned with a white Aston Martin logo decal. With a minimalist design, the watch forgoes a traditional dial and is water-resistant up to 30 meters. The rubber strap, secured by a titanium DLC triple-folding buckle, adds to its sporty yet sophisticated aesthetic. Powered by the self-winding mechanical GP08400-2164 caliber, the movement boasts a heavy metal micro-rotor, providing a minimum power reserve of 48 hours. The watch’s functionality is focused on hours and minutes, making it a refined timepiece with a contemporary appeal.

The watch costs US $37,700, and only 250 will be made available globally; visit girard-perregaux.com to find a retailer near you and skip the used luxury SUV lot. Below are the Neo Bridges Aston Martin Edition specs.