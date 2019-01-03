Porsche is giving its Cayman a lot of love these days. First, with the new 718 Cayman T build for the purists released just a couple weeks ago. Now, with the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport — a faster, stronger variant designed to devour the track.

The 2019 GT4 Clubsport marks the second generation of the ramped up mid-engine racer, three years since its initial debut. Powered by the 3.8L flat-six putting down 425-hp at 7,500 amp and paired to a dual-clutch gearbox, this new Cayman adds 40-hp over the outgoing Clubsport and is the first-ever production race car that gets body parts made of natural-fibre composite materials, like hemp and other agricultural by-products.

Trackday and Competition Variants

While the new 718 Cayman T is light on its feet by shedding unnecessary weight, it’s pretty clear the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport designed entirely to kill it on the track, available in two flavours: Trackday and Competition.

The Trackday version targets the weekend track warriors and amateur drivers looking for a out-of-the-box Cayman that’ll do the trick in the fast corners and chicanes. It sports an impressive list of track-worthy features from traction control assistance systems to a good old handheld fire-extinguisher. Best part? You can service this one at the Porsche dealership.

The Competition variant is purely for racers, making its debut at the upcoming 2019 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada. The 115-litre fuel tank supports long distance events, while the 3-stage adjustable shock absorbers and the 911 GT3 R-style quick-release steering wheel provide added flexibility.

Release Date

Deliveries of the new 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport begin February 2019, sold by Porsche Motorsport North America operating out of Carson, California. Pricing hasn’t been announced.