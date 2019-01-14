New 2019 Ram Heavy Duty Reaches Next-Level Torque

Right now, mid-size trucks are on the rise and make sense for most people — from everyday commuters to weekend warriors hitting the mountains.

But good old heavy duty pickups built for real work are quietly ramping it up as well, offering improved towing, better and more efficient performance, better handling, and cabins loaded with new tech.

2019 Ram 3500 Power and Performance

The new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is aiming to reach a whole new benchmark in the segment, hitting all these points above. Powered by a new Cummins 6.7L I-6, high output Turbo Diesel (with a diesel powertrain warranty of five years/100,000 miles), the truck offers towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. and a payload capacity of 7,680 lbs. This powertrain pairs to a substantially upgraded version of the 68RFE 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also check out: 2019 Ram 1500 Review | Taking the Fight to F-150 & New Silverado

Torque is insane too with a rating of 1000 lb.-ft., which is well above the competitors for 2019.

Putting down 400-hp at 2,800 rpm, the new Heavy Duty engine shaves 60 lbs. compared to the previous-generation engine.

The new 2019 lineup of Ram HD pickups made their official debut today at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.

As Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, FCA, puts it, “We’ve also surrounded owners in luxury and technology that, until now, was unavailable in a heavy-duty pickup. The highest quality interiors, active safety systems and of course our award-winning Uconnect technology contribute to the best Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks we have ever built.”

Lear more at Ram Heavy Duty USA | Ram Heavy Duty Canada