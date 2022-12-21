2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition

Thanks to a burly 6.2L supercharged HEMI V8, the Ram TRX pickup holds the title as the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world we first laid eyes on in late 2016 with the Rebel TRX Concept. For 2023, the TRX Havoc Edition keeps all those good parts while offering customers more personalization options packaged straight from factory floor.

The Havoc Edition’s upgrades essentially build on the current TRX Level 2 Equipment. This includes exterior upgrades like the Baja Yellow exterior colour joining the palette for those who can floss the bright look. Plus, 18-inch all black bead lock capable wheels for a beefier looks and performance, cargo tie-downs to keep things in check, spray-in bedliner, an LED cab-mounted brake light, and of course, some graphics for an added touch over the standard 1500 TRX which does offer over 100 Mopar accessories already.

“The Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition offers another unique way for our passionate customers to separate themselves from the crowd with the segment’s best combination of performance, capability and technology.” Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis

Inside, the TRX Level 2 Equipment adds a dual pane panoramic sunroof opening things up, yellow accent stitching and carbon fiber accents throughout, seat backs adorning a TRX logo, a newer steering wheel in leather and carbon fiber flat–bottom, and a distinct centre console badge. Driver front-and-centre, the HUD and screen display TRX in Baja Yellow.

The 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc is only available in limited numbers, going on sale early 2023 priced at $104,550 (add for $1,895 destination) across the US, and $129,875 ($2,795 destination) in Canada.

