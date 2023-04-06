Top 5 Debuts at the 2023 New York Auto Show

A hit with the city’s car buyers in 2022, the New York Auto Show returns in 2023 with strong manufacturer coverage and a handful of world or public debuts. We took a closer look at the new models you’ll want to know more about.

2025 Ram 1500 REV

2025 Ram 1500 REV. Photo: Graham Heeps

New York showgoers are the first to see Ram’s competitor for the F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV. The 1500 REV won’t be Ram’s first full EV – that honour falls to the ProMaster van, coming later this year – but the full-size truck is arguably more important as the standard-bearer for the brand’s future shift to electrification.

Towing capacity is projected at 14,000 lbs.

Designed to, “adopt disruptive technology without disrupting the lives of those who count on us,” according to Ram brand CEO, Mike Koval, the 1500 REV boasts a best-in-class ‘frunk’ storage of 15 cu.ft and lockable ‘Ram Box’ bed storage with a 115V outlet and drain holes. Front-and-rear, 250kW electric drive modules combine for 654 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque to fire the pickup to 100km/h (60mph) in around 4.4 seconds. Towing capacity is projected at 14,000 lb, payload at 2,700 lb.

Two battery specifications will be offered from launch: a standard 168kWh pack to give around 350 miles of range, and a 229kWh one with a targeted range of 500 miles, which Koval says will be best in class. “Volt and bolt” 800V DC fast charging at up to 350kW should add 110 miles of range in about 10 minutes. Later, the REV XR will offer even greater range.

The Ram 1500 REV won’t be available until late-2024 but the initial allocation was recently expanded so that potential customers can once again reserve one via ramrev.com.

View full specs and photos here – Ram’s Light-Duty Pickup Goes Electric with New 2025 1500 REV

2024 Kia EV9

Kia EV9. Photo: Graham Heeps

Arguably the most eye-catching new vehicle on the show floor is Kia’s new flagship, the EV9. The three-row EV, shown as a concept in New York last year, is built on Hyundai-Kia’s all-conquering E-GMP architecture, which proved its mettle once again on the show’s opening morning by securing four World Car of the Year awards for Hyundai and one for Kia (EV6 GT, World Performance Car of the Year).

Longer than the Telluride

The EV9 is a little longer than a Telluride but similar in height and width. Kia says it has leveraged the packaging benefits of an EV to provide generous accommodation for six or seven passengers, depending on the configuration. There’s a dual-display cockpit with full digital instrumentation and premium interior materials with alternatives to traditional leather, including partially recycled materials. Power adjustable second-row seats with leg extensions are an option. SUV practicality comes in the form of 7.8in of ground clearance and up to 5,000 lb of towing capacity.

The EV9 is expected to go on sale in North America as a 2024 model in Q4 of 2023. From next year, it will also be assembled at Kia’s plant in West Point, Georgia.

View full specs and photos here – 2024 Kia EV9 Specs, Dimensions & Photos: A Closer Look

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness. Photo: Graham Heeps

Subaru’s trail-ready Wilderness sub-brand has been a hit with customers, attracting younger buyers with a combination of visual and mechanical upgrades. For the 2024 model year, the Crosstrek becomes the third model after the Outback and Forester to get the Wilderness treatment.

The signature cladding, matte-black hood decal, six-LED foglamps and yellow accents are all present but it’s the changes under the skin that count. A high-strength rear diff, thicker-coated springs, Yokohama Geolandar A/T tires, aluminum front skid plate, a bigger radiator and radiator fan and a higher (4.11:1) final drive in the Lineartronic CVT all improve performance and durability off-road.

Much-improved towing capacity

An oil cooler has also been added to the CVT to unlock a much-improved towing capacity of 3,500 lb. The Crosstrek Wilderness also has the highest ride height of any Subaru at 235mm (9.3in), with a corresponding retune of the dampers. When combined with cutaway front and rear bumpers, the result is useful improvements to the approach, breakover and departure angles.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Widerness arrives this fall. There’s no pricing information yet but it will be available to pre-order from dealers soon. Read our full Crosstrek Wilderness story here.

2024 Hyundai Kona

2024 Hyundai Kona. Photo: Graham Heeps

With more than 20 different models now competing in its segment, the 2024 Kona has new features and capability to help it stand out. Two-litre normally aspirated and 1.6-litre turbo options remain, the latter now with an 8-speed auto, but Hyundai says that engineers developed the Electric version first in a bid to apply its packaging and refinement benefits to all grades.

Expanded Kona dimensions for 2024

In response to customer feedback, the new car is six inches longer than before and wider, too. That translates to greater rear legroom (enhanced by slimline front seat backs) and 33% more cargo space. The twin-12.3in screens on the ‘floating’ dash are familiar from other Hyundai models and combine with available features like phone-as-a-key and ventilated front seats in a bid for a more premium feel.

Outside, the styling is a little edgier than before. On the Electric – which is expected to account for up to 10% of sales – the horizontal daytime running lights meet in the middle in a continuous, pixelated bar. The EV powertrain is fundamentally unchanged from before, but efficiency gains push the highest range option up to 260 miles, according to Hyundai estimates.

Read our full story here – Up Close with the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric

2024 Jeep Wrangler

2024 Jeep Wrangler. Photo: Graham Heeps

It retains the JL designation, but the Wrangler is extensively refreshed for the 2024 model year. Exterior changes include a revised grille and 10 new wheel designs, while inside, a 12.3in screen with Uconnect 5 infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard on all models.

Factory available 8,000 lb-capacity Warn winch

A popular aftermarket upgrade is now standard on the flagship Rubicon off-roader: a Dana 44 HD Full Float solid rear axle to prepare the ground for larger tires and raise towing capacity to 5,000 lb. The Rubicon is also now available with an 8,000 lb-capacity Warn winch right from the factory.

Meanwhile the entry point for North America’s best-selling PHEV, the Wrangler 4xe, is lowered by a new, more affordable Sport S. Jeep has two full EVs coming in 2024, the Wagoneer S and the trail-rated Recon, both of which are open for reservations.