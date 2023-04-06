Ram’s Light-Duty Pickup Goes Electric with New 2025 1500 REV

Manhattan, NY – New York showgoers are the first to see Ram’s competitor for the F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV. The 1500 REV won’t be Ram’s first full EV – that honour falls to the ProMaster van, coming later this year – but the full-size truck is arguably more important as the standard-bearer for the brand’s future shift to electrification.

Designed to, “adopt disruptive technology without disrupting the lives of those who count on us,” according to Ram brand CEO, Mike Koval, the 1500 REV boasts a best-in-class ‘frunk’ storage of 15 cu.ft and lockable ‘Ram Box’ bed storage with a 115V outlet and drain holes.

Optional battery pack boasts 500 miles of electric range

Front-and-rear, 250kW electric drive modules combine for 654 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque to fire the pickup to 100km/h (60mph) in around 4.4 seconds. Towing capacity is projected at 14,000 lb, payload at 2,700 lb.

Two battery specifications will be offered from launch: a standard 168kWh pack to give around 350 miles of range, and a 229kWh one with a targeted range of 500 miles, which Koval says will be best in class. “Volt and bolt” 800V DC fast charging at up to 350kW should add 110 miles of range in about 10 minutes. Later, the REV XR will offer even greater range.

The Ram 1500 REV won’t be available until late-2024 but the initial allocation was recently expanded so that potential customers can once again reserve one via ramrev.com.

2025 Ram 1500 REV Key Specs & Photos

Standard power : 168 kilowatt-hour battery pack (350 miles range)

: 168 kilowatt-hour battery pack (350 miles range) Optional power : 229 kilowatt-hour large battery pack (500 miles range)

: 229 kilowatt-hour large battery pack (500 miles range) 800-volt DC fast charger : 110 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes

: 110 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes 0-60 mph : 4.4 seconds

: 4.4 seconds Power : 654 horsepower

: 654 horsepower Torque : 620 lb.-ft. of torque

: 620 lb.-ft. of torque Towing capacity : 14,000 pounds

: 14,000 pounds Payload: 2,700 pounds