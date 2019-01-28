Thruxton TFC: Triumph Custom Factory Rolls Out Its First Stunner

The storied British motorcycle builder heads into 2019 with a new lineup of ultra-premium, limited-edition motorcycles for those who can truly appreciate not just the value of a hand-crafted piece of machinery but also a true piece of art – one you can actually sit on and rip around in.

The first stunner to roll out under the Triumph Factory Custom (TFC) moniker is the gorgeous Thruxton TFC — a one-off that’s more powerful, lighter and even higher specification than the already capable 1200cc, rider-focused Thruxton R.

Limited to 750 units globally, it’s clear at first sight TFC’s first offering embodies the pinnacle in custom Triumph design which gets carbon fibre bodywork, billet machined top yoke with numbered TFC plaque, and Titanium Vance & Hines silencers with carbon fibre end caps. All with some sweet blacked-out touches with gold accents.

Retaining that classic Thruxton look, this 2019 variant adds some modern features without compromising the nostalgia Triumph fans expect; like all-LED lighting, including a 7-inch headlight with signature profile DRLs alongside small LED turn signals, rear light, and tail light. And, of course, you got got to throw some USB ports in there to keep with the times (and imperative charging duties).

Also check out: Triumph Debuts 1950s-Inspired Scrambler XC & XE For 2019

Boasting 10PS more horses than its Thruxton R sibling, the Thruxton TFC is lighter, puts down 115 Nm of Torque @ 4,850 RPM, and rides on a fully adjustable suspension paired to Brembo radial master cylinder and adjustable brake lever.

Glimpse into TFC’s Next Project with the Concept Rocket TFC

Fifteen years since its launch, the Triumph revives the muscular Rocket III with an ultra-rare, ultra-premium Triumph Factory Custom Rocket. Expect the same stunning design, bold yet elegant looks, and next-level Triumph engineering and technology.

Expect the Concept Rocket TFC the launch May 1st, 2019. We’ll be waiting, Triumph.

Hit up Triumph Factory Custom to learn more about this project of rare, special-edition bikes.

Hit up our Triumph Motorcycles page for everything else.