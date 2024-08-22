In 2023, Porsche celebrated the 60th birthday of the iconic 911 with a pair of retro and heritage-design kicks. In 2024, the party keeps going with the 50th anniversary of the first 911 Turbo—that means more sneakers and more motor-inspired style.

Teaming up with Puma again, the collection features twelve designs, each limited to 911 pairs (of course). Notably, two models pay homage to iconic Porsche cars: the “Turbo No. 1” honours Louise Piëch’s special edition, and the “Turbo 930” is inspired by Dr. Ferry Porsche’s 1976 Turbo.

Turbo No. 1 and Turbo 930 designs

You may have a hard time picking out these details, but the designs are inspired by the unmistakable elements of the 911 Turbo, such as the rear wing and iconic colour schemes. Each pair of sneakers features distinct details referencing the 911 Turbo, including embossed Porsche branding and a design miming the car’s aesthetics.

Distinct Porsche 911 Turbo Shoe Collection Across the Globe





























Each edition is inspired by a specific Porsche 911 Turbo model from different markets around the world and will be available exclusively in those regions. Again, limited to only 911 pairs per market, these sneakers feature designs based on one of thirty classic Porsche exterior colours from the 1975-1977 era.

The selected markets include Germany, France, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, the U.S., and Canada, each bringing a unique local flavour to this global collaboration.

Canada Exclusive Edition in Red-Black Combo

Canada-only

The Canadian sneaker edition features a Guards red, black, and white colour scheme, paying tribute to the Porsche 911 Turbo heritage and celebrating the upcoming Porsche Experience Centre in Toronto. Also limited to 911 pairs, the sneaker includes a 3D Porsche Crest on the heel, a removable 50th anniversary plaque, and comes with an additional set of white laces.

The limited edition “Turbo No. 1” and “Turbo 930” sneakers will be available starting August 29th, 2024, at 9:11 a.m. CEST, which is around 3:11 a.m. EDT and 12:11 a.m. PDT in the United States. Priced at 169 Euro (approximately $185 USD), the sneakers can be purchased online at shop.porsche.com or at the Porsche Museum Shop in Stuttgart, Germany. Each pair includes an extra set of black laces, and for some extra style, they’ll arrive in an exclusive black Porsche Puma sports bag.