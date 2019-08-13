By now, you already know Ford’s releasing an all-new, gleaming Bronco SUV in the coming year. But a quick look at vintage Broncos like this 1968 restored beauty makes us forget about the auto shows and debut hype. Black on black with style for days and built by the folks at Ohio-based Classic Ford Bronco, the CFB Vail gets a 435-hp Ford Racing 5.0L Coyote V8 under the hood paired to a 4R70W automatic transmission (check out this 670-hp classic Bronco, too). Sporting factory chrome bumpers and a soft top next to a Family Cage roll cage assembly, Vail rides on the type of 33-inch BFG Mud Terrain tires you’d want to eat off of. The cabin finds leather throughout, carpet flooring, CFB custom basket weave seats, and a Bluetooth 5 speaker system for a touch of modernity. The bad news? This old school Bronco with only 300 miles is sold out at $225,000. Good news? CFB can build you one. Get on it. Learn more about this 1968 Bronco here.