      The CFB Vail: Blacked-Out 1968 Bronco Packing 435-Hp

      News Editor
      Powered by a 435-hp V8, this 1968 Bronco by Ohio-based Classic Ford Broncos needs no intro. Restored to perfection this vintage SUV is sold out at $225,000.
      Tactical

      1,000-hp 2020 Rezvani TANK Built for the Streets

      Amee Reehal
      Is your full-size SUV not cutting it? Maybe it’s time for an XUV. The 2020 Rezvani TANK is a street-legal, 1,000-hp beast with thermal/night vision system.
      Recreational

      Rafael Nadal’s Insane 80-foot Luxury Yacht

      Gear Editor
      The Rafael Nadal gear kit includes the usual goods from tennis rackets to shoes. Now, the tennis star can add this to the list — the 80 Sunreef Power Yacht.
      Lexus

      Lexus GXOR Concept SUV

      News Editor
      Lexus GX enthusiasts who value off-road capabilities with ultimate SUV luxury will hit the floor upon laying eyes on the GXOR Concept. Produce more, we say.
  • Tire Guide
1968 ford bronco by classic ford broncos

The CFB Vail: Blacked-Out 1968 Bronco Packing 435-Hp

A compelling case to always go black

By News Editor

By now, you already know Ford’s releasing an all-new, gleaming Bronco SUV in the coming year. But a quick look at vintage Broncos like this 1968 restored beauty makes us forget about the auto shows and debut hype. Black on black with style for days and built by the folks at Ohio-based Classic Ford Bronco, the CFB Vail gets a 435-hp Ford Racing 5.0L Coyote V8 under the hood paired to a 4R70W automatic transmission (check out this 670-hp classic Bronco, too). Sporting factory chrome bumpers and a soft top next to a Family Cage roll cage assembly, Vail rides on the type of 33-inch BFG Mud Terrain tires you’d want to eat off of. The cabin finds leather throughout, carpet flooring, CFB custom basket weave seats, and a Bluetooth 5 speaker system for a touch of modernity. The bad news? This old school Bronco with only 300 miles is sold out at $225,000. Good news? CFB can build you one. Get on it. Learn more about this 1968 Bronco here.

Ford

