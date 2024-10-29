2024 Ford Bronco Raptor Review: Off-Road Beast, Daily Driver?

The regular Bronco was already a bit of a hooligan, but the range-topping Bronco Raptor aims for all-out reprobate status, upping the power to 418 hp and providing all the hardware you need to rip across the desert. We spent a week seeing how it handled life in the city.

Performance and Driving Impressions: Power-Packed for Adventure, But Bronco Raptor City Life Has Its Hiccups

Amee Reehal

The 2024 Bronco Raptor has an MSRP of C$114,275 (US$90,035), to which our test vehicle added a further C$9,760 (US$7,225) in options. At that price, it had better be good.

Thankfully, Ford Performance has engineered in plenty of bang for your Raptor buck. Under the bulged hood, the twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 is now a 3.0L, tuned for 418 hp and given better cooling to handle the desert heat – or a roasting hot test week in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Reckon on around 10% higher fuel consumption than the 2.7L unit in lesser Broncos. Ford didn’t hold back with Bronco engine options.

Spec 2024 Bronco Raptor Engine 3.0L twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 Horsepower 418 hp Torque 440 lb-ft Transmission 10-speed automatic Drivetrain Standard 4×4 with Terrain Management System and multiple GOAT modes (Go Over Any Terrain) Suspension Fox 3.1 Internal Bypass Semi-Active Dampers with increased wheel travel Tires 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires Ground Clearance 13.1 inches

On the road: docile commuter who wakes up when required

Amee Reehal

Around town, the engine is surprisingly docile, at least in Normal mode, but it wakes up entertainingly beyond 3,000 rpm if you get heavy-footed. As with the F-150 Raptor R we reviewed, you’ll want Baja mode for maximum noise, but that setup holds on to the gears for too long to make it a relaxing proposition in urban use. The many GOAT modes (Tow/Haul, Rock Crawl, etc) all have their place, but unless you want to liven things up with Sport mode, there’s no need to mess with the chunky rotary dial in everyday driving.

Amee Reehal

Steel bash plates protect the motor and accompanying 10-speed transmission from desert rocks or huge curbs. The drivetrain has undergone major changes, and there is much more wheel travel, a bespoke Fox adaptive damping setup, and 37-inch-diameter BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires.

Amee Reehal

Understandably, there’s some tire hum on the highway, but it’s not excessive, and the rack-and-pinion-steered Raptor still feels more stable than a recirculating-ball Jeep. Less impressive is how the Bronco handles sharper bumps and potholes; you can feel the wheels continuing to oscillate after impact. We assume this tire and suspension setup isn’t optimized for street use but nevertheless, our instinct is that the Multimatic DSSV shocks on Chevy ZR2s do a better job on pavement.

- Advertisement -

Related – First Drive: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is an Outlandish Off-Road Beast

Interior: Functional Style with Off-Road Essentials and a Few Luxuries

Amee Reehal

We’re big fans of the regular Bronco cabin, in which Ford finally matched Stellantis in the interior style stakes. The Raptor has a natural evolution of that attractive and functional design, retaining the 12-inch central screen for the SYNC 4 infotainment system, seatback grids for Molle straps, high-mounted auxiliary switches for accessories, and more.

Amee Reehal

The seats have additional side bolstering to keep you in place on the rough stuff and, in the case of our test truck, optional leather and suede trim (C$3,145 / US$2,495). They provide good comfort. Also optional is the carbon fibre trim pack for C$2,195 / US$1,725.

Forward visibility is fine, but with the spare tire mounted on the tailgate, the view rearwards is all but obliterated. Combine that with the high ride height and an average view from the side mirrors, and you need to keep a sharp lookout in busy traffic.

Amee Reehal

The hardtop does an excellent job of sealing the cabin and the simple lever catches make it quick and easy to remove roof sections to catch some rays.

Styling: Brawny Aesthetics with Heritage Hues and Polarizing Details

Amee Reehal

To complement the total reworking of the chassis and powertrain, Ford has given the Bronco Raptor an appropriate design makeover. Think of a regular Bronco on steroids and you’ll get the picture. There’s nothing like this in the Ford SUV lineup, that’s for certain.

- Advertisement -

Amee Reehal

Notable are the fender flares covering the wider track and adding a whopping 249mm (9.8in) to the truck’s width. In practice, that means the trail sights at the edge of the hood will no longer help you place the Bronco accurately, including when parking in town. However, the door mirrors’ outer edges helpfully line up with the wider arches.

Amee Reehal

Our test truck was finished in the new-for-2024 Shelter Green, a tribute to Ford’s World War II US Army off-roaders. It’s more a metallic forest green than a military green though, and we think there are better shades to paint your Bronco. For us, the gaudy, optional ‘Code Orange’ striping didn’t work with the green, either.

Related – The Bronco Raptor Adds Sinister Looks with New Black Appearance Package

Takeaway

Amee Reehal

Pros

Comprehensive mechanical makeover

Stylish cabin

Enormous performance if you have somewhere to use it

Cons

Ride issues on city roads

Poor rear visibility

Code Orange graphics not for everyone

Our test week didn’t allow for the kind of epic off-road adventures for which the Bronco Raptor is conceived, but we’ve no doubt that it would excel in that environment. Back in the city, it’s worth noting that this is no stripped-out desert racer: the Raptor has the driver-assistance systems and other mod cons that you’d expect from a high-end Ford.

Amee Reehal

But for us, the Raptor’s extreme nature made it less fun in everyday use than, say, a regular Bronco Badlands – which costs half as much. Those huge A/T tires are a clear compromise for the street and engine peak performance is even further out of reach than usual on regulated, busy roads. Exclusivity comes as standard on the Raptor but other derivatives will be less stressful to live with.