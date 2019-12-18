Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow

Independent Source for New Car Buyers & Motorheads

1968 Lamborghini Espada CHD Edition rat rod side view

This Low & Menacing 1968 Lamborghini Espada Rat Rod Is On The Auction Block

Ferruccio Lamborghini wouldn't be proud and that's ok

By News Editor

When Ferruccio Lamborghini set out to build a powerful four-seat coupe with smooth handling, a spacious cabin offering ample luggage room and comfortable seats, we’re pretty sure this custom rat rod wasn’t what he intended. But France-based Danton Art Kustoms had other plans when the shop built this beauty in 2018 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Lamborghini Espada — a V12-powered Italian beast produced between 1968-1978, with only 1,200 samples out in the world. Sitting an incredible 8.2 feet wide on Custom G67 RUMI wheels by Govad Forged Wheels for that low, snug look, the Lamborghini-inspired Rat Rod was custom built using an original Espada body, chassis, and engine. Inside, Danton threw in custom fabricated seats and interior components, along with a slick custom name badge replacing the original with a sticker incorporating a Matador’s sword. The Espada was always a controversial coupe with a distinct design — Danton just took Ferruccio’s ambitions to another level. This Lambo rat rod is currently on the auction block with US title, going for $200,000 – $250,000. Best part? You don’t need to be a Lamborghini or rat rod fan to appreciate this one-of-a-kind piece art of wheels.

Share65
Pin2
Tweet1
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
68 Shares
CATEGORIES:
Lamborghini

UP NEXT

Lamborghini

Lamborghini proves high-performance off-roading works with the Huracan Sterrato Concept

Amee Reehal -
When high-performance & off-road capabilities meet. Lamborghini isn't new to adventure-ready supercars. The Huracan Sterrato Concept proves it.
Read more
Lamborghini

2019 Lamborghini Urus Review

Graham Heeps -
Our full, objective review of the new Lamborghini SUV. Is the 2019 Urus a practical family vehicle? Can it actually tow & go off-road? Here's a closer look.
Read more
Lamborghini

Get ready for a Lamborghini 2+2 grand tourer come 2025

Amee Reehal -
Lamborghini is looking to grow its lineup with a possible 4-door model by 2025, according to recent remarks by Lambo’s chief executive Stefano Domenicali.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

The 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante: Up Close with the Record-Breaking Nürburg-King

New Gallardo successor AVENTADOR LP 750-4 Unveiled in Shanghai

New Gallardo successor Aventador LP 750-4 SV Unveiled in Shanghai

lamborghini-ixoost-esavox-speaker-system

Ultimate Stereo: $24,000 Lamborghini Ixoost Esavox Speaker System