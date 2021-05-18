Teaming up for the second time, Porsche and New York-based lifestyle brand Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) have brilliantly restored this 1978 Porsche 911SC into a classic, museum-worthy piece of art — and you don’t need to be a Porsche fan to appreciate it. Designed by ALD and part of the brand’s new campaign, this retro 911 sports a ‘70s style roof rack with old-school luggage, cream and caramel two-toned interior coupled with brights art prints on the door cards, all riding on vintage Fuchs style Porsche wheels in black. There are no details of any performance upgrades — not like this 911SC needs it — but it’s safe to say this ‘70s coupe retains its flat-6, 2.4L normally-aspirated mill under the hood. Of course, it’s all the small things that really set this nostalgic Porsche 911 apart, from the beaded Recaro seat covers and Porsche’s Gold Metallic colour to that old-fashioned stereo deck and bright, busy floor mats. The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 911SC will be on display at ALD’s flagship store at 214 Mulberry St. from May 21st-23rd.