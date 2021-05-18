Porsche CoupesPorsche 911 Reviews & News

Porsche X Aimé Leon Dore 1978 911SC

Lifestyle brand reminds us why we should all love the classic 911.

News Editor
UPDATED:
Aimé Leon Dore's retro restored 1978 Porsche 911SC
- Advertisement -

Teaming up for the second time, Porsche and New York-based lifestyle brand Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) have brilliantly restored this 1978 Porsche 911SC into a classic, museum-worthy piece of art — and you don’t need to be a Porsche fan to appreciate it. Designed by ALD and part of the brand’s new campaign, this retro 911 sports a ‘70s style roof rack with old-school luggage, cream and caramel two-toned interior coupled with brights art prints on the door cards, all riding on vintage Fuchs style Porsche wheels in black. There are no details of any performance upgrades — not like this 911SC needs it — but it’s safe to say this ‘70s coupe retains its flat-6, 2.4L normally-aspirated mill under the hood. Of course, it’s all the small things that really set this nostalgic Porsche 911 apart, from the beaded Recaro seat covers and Porsche’s Gold Metallic colour to that old-fashioned stereo deck and bright, busy floor mats. The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 911SC will be on display at ALD’s flagship store at 214 Mulberry St. from May 21st-23rd.

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
CATEGORIES:
FeaturedPorsche CoupesPorsche 911 Reviews & News

UP NEXT

See More

TRACTIONLIFE SHOP

NOW OPEN

Curated goods for everyday life. Shipped from the US, delivery on us.

SHOP NOW

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

NEW CAR REVIEWS & NEWS

MORE GOODS

Trending Now

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2021 Traction Media