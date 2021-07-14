REC X Arkonik 1984 Land Rover Defender 110 Timepiece

If classic Defenders and limited Swiss timepieces are your thing, then RNR Arkonik may just fit the bill. Known for restoring the iconic British off-roaders for clients (like their 1992 Defender Avant-Garde D110 Project), Arkonik has teamed up with watchmaker REC, producing 302 units of the distinct timepiece featuring a handcrafted metal dial cut directly from the right door of a 1984 Land Rover 110.

Dubbed the UJO, this Landy is a gorgeous 8-seater in Stratos Blue and Cream Pearl, with a 6.2L LS3 under the hood. As with the UJO, craftsmanship is on full display with the RNR Arkonik.

RNR Arkonik. Photo: REC

Featuring an automatic movement, sapphire glass with multilayer anti-reflective coating, 316L stainless steel, and a rating of 5ATM up to 50 meters, the limited pieces all showcase some pretty cool details from the original Defender.

For instance, the watch’s crown protector resembles the SUV’s front horizontal grill design, the alloy rim look is incorporated onto the case back, and watch index reflects the fuel cap. All subtle but distinct things that set this watch apart from the others.

Diameter: 40 mm

Height: 12,3 mm

Model wrist: 18 cm

Lug-to-lug, the watch measures 48,20mm with a 31.80mm dial opening — all weighing 106g. The front case is quite unique flossing a square, sandblasted stainless steel design with a round rubber bezel above. Expect about 38 hours of power reserve.

REC is offering a 2-year warranty on the RNR Arkonik, along with a 30 day return policy, priced at $1,395 US. Price for the 1984 ‘UJO’ Defender? A bit more than that. Hit up REC’s website to pick one up.