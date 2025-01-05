How the Land Rover Defender 90 Outshines Wrangler and Bronco

The popularity of Sport Utility Vehicles cannot be overstated. During the past few decades, we’ve seen them go from a handful of truly utilitarian machines to a vast sea of tall wagons with macho names and frivolous body cladding. With most SUVs relegated to suburban mall-crawling duties, the modern crossover SUV is this generation’s soccer parent minivan. Through it all, a few machines like Jeep’s Wrangler, Toyota’s 4Runner, and newer Ford Bronco have been preserved and can carve their way through jungles, across rivers, and over boulders.

2024 Land Rover Defender 90

Amongst those off-road ready machines, the most hardcore rock crawlers seek out the small handful of compact 2-door versions that offer tighter turning circles on trails and better break-over clearance capability. The Land Rover Defender 90 deserves its place amongst the best off-roaders.

Top Rivals:

Comfort Meets Capability in the Defender 90’s Interior

2020 Land Rover Defender 90 First Edition. Photo: Amee Reehal

Overall Features We Like:

Impressive driving dynamics on-road

Incredibly capable off-road

Handsome styling

Even though the Defender is Land Rover’s most rugged model, its interior fit and finish is excellent, and materials still feel several grades above those used in Wranglers and Broncos. But don’t assume this means the Defender isn’t up to the task of taking its owners into all sorts of places off the beaten-path.

Related – 2023 Land Rover Defender 90 Trophy Edition

- Advertisement -

2020 Land Rover Defender 90 First Edition. Photo: Amee Reehal

The doors and dashboard offer several grab handles – a feature greatly appreciated by passengers when bounding over rough terrain – but the seats and trim plastics are all easily cleaned and appear quite durable. The cargo area including the back of the rear seat is covered in a diamond plate-like plastic covering that accommodates muddy boots or wet camping gear with ease.

“Since most Land Rover Defender 90s are likely to be bought for little more than commuting duty to the local artisan coffee shop or cottage trail, it’s a good thing it’s so adept on-road.”

That said, the cargo area in the Defender 90 is significantly smaller than the larger, four-door Defender 110, and although the rear seat splits and folds, it does not create a flat load floor, limiting its usefulness. Rearward view is limited due to the high-mounted spare tire on the back swing-gate.

2020 Land Rover Defender 90 First Edition. Photo: Amee Reehal

The front seats offer a commanding forward view and excellent support, and are both heated and ventilated. The rear seats will accommodate three across (unlike the 2-door Wrangler or Bronco which have seating for two), and while head and legroom is abundant, accessing the rear seat is challenging due to the tight squeeze past the front seat, despite the long front doors.

The all-digital gauge cluster and wide touchscreen infotainment system are contemporary touches, and Land Rover’s use of a Google Earth-like view for its navigation system is particularly slick, plus the Meridian audio system offers powerful, clean sound.

Related – 2022 Land Rover Defender 90 Bowler James Bond Edition

Performance: Built for Speed, Designed for Adventure

2024 Land Rover Defender 90

Driving the Defender 90 on pavement is a rewarding experience. The turbocharged inline 6-cylinder engine benefits from a 48-volt mild hybrid system and an electric supercharger. It sounds like a complex system and it is, but in practice the big and heavy (2,170 kg) Rover can accelerate with impressive swiftness, hustling away from a stoplight, or when passing at highway speeds with relative ease.

- Advertisement -

More surprising is how refined both the ride and handling are for this tall, off-road-ready rig. Optioned with the air suspension like our tester, the ride quality is luxurious, but it also manages to keep the Defender composed, even when hustled around corners – two traits that are rarely attributed to an off-road vehicle.

2024 Land Rover Defender 90

Impressive as it is on-road, what’s even more impressive is how well such a refined vehicle holds up when the pavement ends. With the air suspension set to its tallest off-road position, the Defender 90 has 291 mm (11.5) of ground clearance – which is even more than a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and a water fording depth of 900 mm (35.4 inches) – better than the Bronco. Fitted with the optional Protection Pack, any of the Defender’s more vulnerable underside components are safely hidden behind some serious skid plates.

“With spritely performance and capable handling, it’s properly fun to drive around town, and its compact wheelbase makes it easy to park, even downtown.”

Land Rover makes it easy to tackle any sort of off-road environment thanks to its simple Terrain Response system that enables a driver to select different drive mode scenarios and let the computer and components do the rest to optimize the Defender’s traction for the conditions. The Defender 90 X-Dynamic isn’t thrifty with fuel but it is better than some of its competitors, requiring premium unleaded at a combined rate of 12.3 L/100 km on average.

The V8-powered Defender 90, for those who need it

2022 Land Rover Defender 90 V8

For those who crave even more power, Land Rover now offers a 5.0-liter supercharged V8. This engine adds an exhilarating edge to the Defender 90, delivering blistering acceleration and a throaty exhaust note that elevates the driving experience both on and off-road.

Specification Turbocharged Inline 6-Cylinder (P400) 5.0L Supercharged V8 (P525) Engine 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 with 48-volt mild hybrid and electric supercharger 5.0L supercharged V8 Power Output 395 horsepower 518 horsepower Torque 406 lb-ft 461 lb-ft Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 0–60 mph Approximately 5.8 seconds Approximately 4.9 seconds Top Speed 119 mph 149 mph Towing Capacity Up to 8,201 pounds Up to 8,201 pounds

Takeaway

Defender Family, 2024

Since most Land Rover Defender 90s are likely to be bought for little more than commuting duty to the local artisan coffee shop or cottage trail, it’s a good thing it’s so adept on-road. With spritely performance and capable handling, it’s properly fun to drive around town, and its compact wheelbase makes it easy to park, even downtown. But unlike the myriad SUVs offering little more than body cladding and some aggressive tires, the Defender 90 is the real deal off-road, enabling access to remote locations few other machines can manage.

The Defender 90 is costlier than its Wrangler and Bronco peers. Still, its balance between refinement and capability sets it apart from those simpler competitors and makes it a worthy consideration for those who can afford it.