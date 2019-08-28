Currently set to Index
      Land Rover Defender

      SoCal D90: Refreshing Take on the Mudslinging Defender

      Amee Reehal
      No big front tow hooks, massive roof mounted light bars, or insanely burly tires here. The SoCal 1989 D90 by Arkonik is a clean take on the bold Defender.
      Adventure Vehicles

      The CFB Vail: Blacked-Out 1968 Bronco Packing 435-Hp

      News Editor
      Powered by a 435-hp V8, this 1968 Bronco by Ohio-based Classic Ford Broncos needs no intro. Restored to perfection this vintage SUV is sold out at $225,000.
      Tactical

      1,000-hp 2020 Rezvani TANK Built for the Streets

      Amee Reehal
      Is your full-size SUV not cutting it? Maybe it’s time for an XUV. The 2020 Rezvani TANK is a street-legal, 1,000-hp beast with thermal/night vision system.
      Recreational

      Rafael Nadal’s Insane 80-foot Luxury Yacht

      Gear Editor
      The Rafael Nadal gear kit includes the usual goods from tennis rackets to shoes. Now, the tennis star can add this to the list — the 80 Sunreef Power Yacht.
SoCal D90 1989 Defender by Arkonik

SoCal D90: Refreshing Take on the Mudslinging Defender

Less traversing more coasting

By Amee Reehal

In contrast to the aggressive, off-road worthy 1989 FARGO D90 recently built by UK’s Arkonik, this 1989 D90 is all about coasting, enjoying the beach vibes, and taking it easy. No invasive front tow hooks, massive roof mounted light bars, or insanely burly tires here (not that there’s anything wrong with that). The SoCal D90 is a refreshing take on the typically brash Defender — it’s clean, simple, and equally as gorgeous with its silver Heritage grille, bumper and frame to offset the gleaming Java Black paintwork. Riding on 16-inch steel wheels in white (wrapped in BFG T/A KO2 rubber) with an OEM hood, the look is all classic. The super skinny bumper gets a pair of small DRLS below a set of WIPAC Xenon headlights above. Powered by a 3.5L V8 matted to a 5-speed manual, this 6-seater D90 can still tow a respectable 7,715 lbs if needed. Dropping the Tan soft-top exposes the Camden Woven interior trim and 15-inch wood-rimmed steering wheel by Evander; heated Puma seats up front and soft leather tip-seats in the rear by Ruskin Design. You can’t have ride like this without the proper sound system — a Pioneer Touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and reversing camera display rounds things out, along with a Defender Defender GPS security system for good reason. This beach cruiser is priced at US$170,000. 

Land Rover, Land Rover Defender, Adventure Vehicles, Overland

