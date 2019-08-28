SoCal D90: Refreshing Take on the Mudslinging Defender

In contrast to the aggressive, off-road worthy 1989 FARGO D90 recently built by UK’s Arkonik, this 1989 D90 is all about coasting, enjoying the beach vibes, and taking it easy. No invasive front tow hooks, massive roof mounted light bars, or insanely burly tires here (not that there’s anything wrong with that). The SoCal D90 is a refreshing take on the typically brash Defender — it’s clean, simple, and equally as gorgeous with its silver Heritage grille, bumper and frame to offset the gleaming Java Black paintwork. Riding on 16-inch steel wheels in white (wrapped in BFG T/A KO2 rubber) with an OEM hood, the look is all classic. The super skinny bumper gets a pair of small DRLS below a set of WIPAC Xenon headlights above. Powered by a 3.5L V8 matted to a 5-speed manual, this 6-seater D90 can still tow a respectable 7,715 lbs if needed. Dropping the Tan soft-top exposes the Camden Woven interior trim and 15-inch wood-rimmed steering wheel by Evander; heated Puma seats up front and soft leather tip-seats in the rear by Ruskin Design. You can’t have ride like this without the proper sound system — a Pioneer Touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and reversing camera display rounds things out, along with a Defender Defender GPS security system for good reason. This beach cruiser is priced at US$170,000.