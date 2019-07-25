1989 FARGO D90 by Arkonik

UK-based Defender restoration shop, Arkonik, have built over 200 off these off-road beauties over the past 12 years for North American customers. Now, they add one more to the list — one that hits closer to home. Artistically reimagined, much like the location in which it was shot in FarGo Village in Coventry, the 3.5L V8-powered FARGO D90 sports a Safety Devices roll cage paired to a roof rack with rear ladder and x4 rectangular LEDs up top. Below, a First Four Shadow Bumper, KBX Signature grille with light surrounds, and a set of Duo Lux LED headlights. Rolling on burly Kahn Defend 1983 18″ alloy wheels wrapped in BFG All Terrain T/A rubber, this blacked-out 1989 Defender in Mariana Black Pearl retains its classic charm while adding a good dose of ‘urban attitude,’ according to the builder. Inside, the brown leather seats flossing the diamond stitch contrasts nicely with this Landy’s stealthy guise. With seating for 6, the driver finds a gorgeous, retro-style Evander 15-inch wood rimmed steering wheel front and centre and access to the Pioneer audio system with touch screen, Apple CarPlay and reversing camera display. Currently selling for US$170,000.