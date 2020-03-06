Customized by the folks at UK-based Arkonik for a lucky couple who clearly have a passion for adventure and road-tripping, this 1995 Land Rover Defender 110 has some serious plans in store. Dubbed the Wader 110, the Ginger Auto Grain Leather interior over 9 seats and a 15” Evander wood steering wheel, matching leather gear gaitor and door cards, black suede heading, and touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and reversing camera display by Pioneer, ramp up the luxury and tech inside. Extra stowage comes courtesy of a Front Runner roof rack while the Safari snorkel and wading kit and WARN winch will tackle the changing terrain. Rolling on Kahn Defend 1983 18″ alloy wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 rubber, this 1990s off-roader sits on a capable Arkonik Cellular Dynamic suspension system offering 3,500kg towing capacity. A heated front windshield, LED spotlights, rear-facing LED, and chunky sidesteps will instil all the confidence this couple will need. This Defender is spoken for, but for $190,000, another Wader 110 could be a reality.