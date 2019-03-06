2019 Cadillac XT5 Gets More Aggressive Style with New Sport Package

Cadillac’s new, mid-size crossover first arrived back in 2015, replacing the SRX. Since, the XT5 has remained a bit quiet as the luxury brand emphasized its newer products like the 2019 XT4 compact hauler, and upcoming XT6 SUV.

But Caddy’s global best-seller resurfaces, entering the darker side with a more sportier look with the new limited-edition Sport Package.

Introduced today at the Chicago Auto Show, the limited XT5 Sport Package will be available on the XT5’s Luxury and Premium Luxury trims only. As Cadillac puts it, “The new XT5 Sport package harmonizes styling cues from Cadillac’s new Sport models, first launched on XT4 and all-new XT6.”

We drove the all-new, smaller XT4 Sport last fall; up close, it’s a much bolder look that tones down the chrome. Features like the gloss black grille with Galvano surround, 20-inch aluminum wheels with Technical Gray finish, and clear taillamp lenses will offer the 2019 XT5 a more aggressive style we know will suite the 310-hp, 3.6L V6-powered crossover just fine.

Other Sport Package features include an interior with sport pedals and two interior colour choices; other styling updates include side-assist steps, LED headlamps, signature lighting and cornering lamps.

New XT5 Sport Package Price

US

Expect to pay an extra $1,995 on the Premium Luxury trim, and$2,995 on the $49,490 Luxury model.

Canada

In Canada, the 2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport Edition package is $2,395 on the Premium Luxury trim, and $3,595 on the $54,295 Luxury trim.

Orders on this darker, sportier package begin this spring 2019.

Up Next: Best 2019 & 2020 Small SUVs & Crossovers