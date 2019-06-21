Currently set to Index
Audi’s New Off-Road Wagon Sights Canada but skips the US

Stylish wagon yearning for the outdoors

by News Editor
The A6 allroad quattro is all-new for 2020, boasting increased ground clearance to handle the rough stuff yet comfortable enough to handle everyday suburban duties backed by standard all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension.

But the fourth-generation luxury wagon based on the less burly A6 Avant may not make to the US, according to Audi.

Canadians, on the other hand, are in luck as the site is currently taking preorders for the 2020 Audi A6 allroad, already on sale throughout Europe earlier this month.

The new Audi A6 allroad quattro is 4.95 meters (16.2 ft) long, 1.90 meters (6.2 ft) wide and 1.50 meters (4.9 ft) high. The wheelbase of 2.93 meters (9.6 ft) provides the basis for generous amounts of space including the extensive elbow room in the front and rear and spacious knee room in the rear. Photo: Audi (European model shown)

The new Audi A6 allroad quattro will tow up to 2.5 tons, sits nearly 2-inches higher than its A6 Avant counterpart, and finds some specific tuning to boost its off-road capabilities. Of course, the styling is distinct for this trim

While Europeans get a choice of three V6 TDI engines, across the pond, Canadians will likely find the A6’s 3.0L gas-powered V6 under the hood putting down 335-hp and 369 lb.ft of torque.

Availability for Canadians only, for now

Right now, Canadians can reserve the 2020 A6 allroad for C$5,000.00 but no official release date nor pricing has been released. In Germany, the list price of the entry-level TDI which went on sale this month is 61,500 euros — that’s about US$70,000 or C$92,000+, if that helps.

If we have more news on availability, we’ll keep you posted. Meantime, here’s Jon Olsson’s 2014 Camo Beast Audi RS6 to enjoy.

The A6 allroad quattro features the same extensive infotainment range found in its A6 and A7 sister models. Photo: Audi (European model shown)
Handsome off-roader in Gavial green, new Audi A6 allroad quattro will tow up to 2.5 tons, sits nearly 2-inches higher than its A6 Avant counterpart. Photo: Audi (European model shown)
