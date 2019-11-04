BMW’s compact luxury crossover will now be available with a plug-in hybrid drive option when it hits dealerships Spring 2020, produced out the the German’s Spartanburg plant in the US. One of the original small CUVs, the X3 has been going strong since it arrived back in 2004 — now, adding the new X3 xDrive30e to the mix joining the conventional gas-powered and fully electric models. With a range of up to 55 kms or about 35 miles from the battery alone, this PHEV X3 benefits from an all-wheel drive system while still offering low fuel consumption and emissions. The electric motor pairs to a 2.0L 4-cylinder gas engine and BMW’s 8-speed Steptronic transmission, producing a combined and respectable 292-hp (184-hp from the engine and 109-hp from the electric motor). The X3 xDrive30e will hit a 210 km/h top speed and reach 100 km/h in 6.1-seconds, in case you’re wondering, and is the third sport utility in BMW’s current model range to feature a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drive and power transmission to all four wheels. Overall, the 2020 X3 plug-in hybrid checks off the sustainability, luxury, and performance boxes offered in a small crossover package. For more small crossovers, check out our Best Small 2020 Crossovers Guide here.