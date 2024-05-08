BMW’s High-Performance 2025 M4 CS Coupe Gains More Power

With a lighter frame and increased horsepower, the updated 2025 M4 CS promises a more intense and emotional driving experience, though we’re not sure it needs it. Enhanced with CS-specific chassis upgrades, this high-performance 4 Series coupe delivers razor-sharp handling, while its all-wheel-drive system catapults it from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 3.2 seconds.

A 543 Horsepower 4 Series Coupe

Engine : 3.0 liter M TwinPower Turbo inline-six

: 3.0 liter M TwinPower Turbo inline-six Transmission : 8-speed M Steptronic with Drivelogic

: 8-speed M Steptronic with Drivelogic Power : 543 horsepower

: 543 horsepower Torque : 479 lb-ft at 2,750 to 5,950 rpm

: 479 lb-ft at 2,750 to 5,950 rpm Wheels & Tires: forged light-alloy V-spoke wheels in matte gold or matte black; 275/35 ZR19 at the front and 285/30 ZR20 at the rear

& Tires: forged light-alloy V-spoke wheels in matte gold or matte black; 275/35 ZR19 at the front and 285/30 ZR20 at the rear Brakes : standard, M Compound brakes with calipers available in Red or Black; optional, M Carbon ceramic brakes in red or gold

: standard, M Compound brakes with calipers available in Red or Black; optional, M Carbon ceramic brakes in red or gold Drivetrain: M xDrive System all-wheel drive

The 2025 BMW M4 CS cranks things up a notch with its beastly 3.0L M TwinPower Turbo inline-six, now revving up to a whopping 543 horsepower—a solid 20 hp jump from the M4 Competition Coupe with M xDrive. This surge in power comes from fine-tuning the M TwinPower Turbo tech, cranking up the boost pressure of the twin mono-scroll turbochargers to 30.5 psi. These tweaks not only boost the throttle response but also maintain the engine’s robustness and reliability. In short, the M4 CS is dialed in to deliver some serious grunt without breaking a sweat, setting it apart as a real powerhouse on the road. It makes the same 543 horsepower as the BMW M4 CSL from 2023.

The chassis on the M4 CS gains fine-tuned adjustments from the ground up, including axle kinematics, wheel camber settings, and the smart integration of auxiliary springs and anti-roll bars that sharpen the car’s reflexes on the road. Plus, a custom Adaptive M Suspension and electromechanical M Servotronic steering system with a variable ratio.

BMW M4 CS Styling and Interior

The BMW M4 CS doesn’t just perform well—it looks the part too, thanks to distinctive styling elements and a thoughtfully designed interior. Externally, it features exclusive forged light-alloy V-spoke wheels available in matte Gold Bronze or matte Black, complemented by high-performance tires that underscore its sporty pedigree.

Inside, the BMW coupe boasts M Carbon bucket seats that merge track-ready functionality with long-distance comfort, upholstered in premium Merino leather with a striking Black/Red color scheme. The cockpit is further enhanced by a 3-spoke M Alcantara steering wheel with red center striping and carbon fiber shift paddles, adding a touch of racing flair. This blend of sophisticated interior aesthetics with advanced technology, including the latest BMW iDrive system with M-specific graphics on a curved display, creates a cabin atmosphere that is as luxurious as it is performance-focused.

Release date and price:

The 2025 BMW M4 CS is set to make its global debut at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Laguna Seca in the U.S. on May 10, 2024. Priced at $123,500, plus an additional $1,175 for destination and handling, this powerhouse will start rolling off the production line in July 2024 at BMW’s expansive Dingolfing plant in Germany.