Caddy’s first-ever 3-row SUV arrives this spring at over $50,000 starting MSRP

Pricing for Cadillac’s first-ever 3-row crossover is finally released. The 2020 XT6 will start US$53,690 (including destination charge) for the Premium Luxury entry-level model with FWD. The all-wheel drive XT6 Sport will go for US$58,090. Release date for the new XT6 is this spring.

Canadian pricing hasn’t been announced — we update this once released.

Cadillac XT6 vs Lincoln Aviator: the value proposition

Here’s the thing: the SUV and crossover field is getting crowded, and the 3-row segment is no exception, especially in the luxury arena.

For instance, the Audi Q7 starts at US$53,550, the 2019 Infiniti QX60 at $44,250, and poplar Acura MDX at $43,300, while the comparable, also all-new Lincoln Aviator is $1,500 less than the 2020 XT6.

Hence, buyers have choices – a lot of them.

A difference in power

Both the XT6 and Aviator will no question offer high levels of refinement, features, and standard tech. But if powertrain is a top factor, the XT6’s 310-hp, 3.6L V6 engine with 271 lb.ft of torque and 9-speed transmission may be challenged by the Aviator’s 400-hp V6 putting down 400 lb.ft of torque matted to a new 10-speed tranny.

But we’ll have a better idea of driving dynamics when we test both large haulers sometime this year.

Two different looks

On the styling front, the Aviator’s new design is sleek and rounder compared to the XT6’s more hard-edged look; whereas an XT6 Sport version with the darker features will offer buyers a more dynamic model that tones down the upscale vibe a little.

Slotted between the mid-size XT5 released a few years ago (and now offered in a Sport model for 2019) and the big-boss Escalade first launched ages ago, Cadillac has rounded out its utility family with addition of this new 3-row hauler along with their new 2019 XT4 compact crossover which we reviewed last year.

As Cadillac puts it, “With its host of standard features and two expressions of the signature Cadillac experience, XT6 will offer customers a high level of content with choices for style and driving character.”

The question is, is the new 2020 Cadillac XT6 priced right for 3-row SUV buyers?

2020 XT6 Photos: