Some collaborations just make sense — this 2021 Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition revealed at the 2019 SEMA Show is one of them, and a followup to a 2017 concept pickup joint project from the 2016 show. Based on a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ, Chevy and Carhartt — both Detroit-based brands known for building long-lasting products for the real world — added a Z71 Off-Road Package with tuned twin-tube Rancho shocks, Hill Descent Control and skid plates to produce a serious working truck with stellar styling. The overall look is mean yet clean flossing a Mosaic Black Metallic exterior colour with pinstripes in Carhartt’s classic gold. Riding on 20-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain rubber, the door handles, tailgate, soft rollup tonneau cover, and all-weather floor liners inside all get Carhartt badging to separate this Silverado from the pack. Other distinct styling features include a chrome grille surround and inserts paired to black vent hood detailing lending a brash presence; add tow hooks and a tailgate bowtie, plus body-coloured front and rear bumpers to round out the exterior. Inside this ramped up 2500HD LTZ expect two-tone Jet Black and Carhartt Brown leather-appointed seats with embroidered headrests. Unlike other SEMA show vehicles, the Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition will actually be available for sale, hitting dealerships in fall 2020.
2021 Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition
Two iconic, Detroit-based brands team up, again
By News Editor
