Some collaborations just make sense — this 2021 Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition revealed at the 2019 SEMA Show is one of them, and a followup to a 2017 concept pickup joint project from the 2016 show. Based on a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ, Chevy and Carhartt — both Detroit-based brands known for building long-lasting products for the real world — added a Z71 Off-Road Package with tuned twin-tube Rancho shocks, Hill Descent Control and skid plates to produce a serious working truck with stellar styling. The overall look is mean yet clean flossing a Mosaic Black Metallic exterior colour with pinstripes in Carhartt’s classic gold. Riding on 20-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain rubber, the door handles, tailgate, soft rollup tonneau cover, and all-weather floor liners inside all get Carhartt badging to separate this Silverado from the pack. Other distinct styling features include a chrome grille surround and inserts paired to black vent hood detailing lending a brash presence; add tow hooks and a tailgate bowtie, plus body-coloured front and rear bumpers to round out the exterior. Inside this ramped up 2500HD LTZ expect two-tone Jet Black and Carhartt Brown leather-appointed seats with embroidered headrests. Unlike other SEMA show vehicles, the Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition will actually be available for sale, hitting dealerships in fall 2020.