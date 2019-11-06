Currently set to Index
It’s Official: New 2020 Corvette’s 0-60 Time is Bonkers

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 0-60
Don't hate on the new mid-engine setup

by Amee Reehal

We knew the 2020 Corvette Stingray would be quick reaching 0-60 in record time  — but that’s only because Chevy told us so. Well, now it’s official. 

Z51 Performance Package makes everything possible

When equipped with the Z51 Performance Package, the new Stingray goes down in history as the quickest Vette in the muscle car’s near 70 year existence, reaching 60 mph in only 2.9 seconds. All thanks to the 6.2L LT2 Small Block V8 engine paired to Chevy’s new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Also Read: After the Sinkhole – The National Corvette Museum in Kentucky Rises Up

Even the base Corvette priced at $69,998 (including destination charge) without the Z51 setup will hit 0-60 in an impressive and almost identical time of 3.0-seconds while accomplishing the quarter-mile in 11.2-seconds at 123 mph, compared to the 11.2-seconds at 121 mph with the Z51 upgrade. 

However, the benefits of the upgrade are the lightning-fast upshifts and excellent low-end torque, along with a mechanical slip differential that’s now standard on all 2020 models. 

Here’s a quick look at both Corvette model’s 0-60 and quarter-mile times:

0 – 60 mph (sec)Quarter-mile accel (sec)
2020 Stingray (base)3.011.2 at 123 mph
2020 Stingray (with Z51)2.911.2 at 121 mph

New 2020 Corvette is the most powerful model to date

There’s a lot at play to pull this feat off. From the new Stingray’s rear weight bias and aerodynamics to chassis tuning and tire technology.

As Chevy puts it, “Moving more weight over the rear wheels helps us get off the line quicker, but it’s the integration between the powertrain and chassis that really takes the performance to new levels.”

As the only naturally aspirated V8 offering in its class, the 2020 model is now most powerful Corvette you can buy off the dealer lot, putting down 495-hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque with the performance exhaust bolted on. We haven’t tested the 2020 Stingray just yet but suspect incredible power and responsive handling available when we need it. 

Here’s how the 0-60 magic happens – the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray engine. The LT2 is the only naturally aspirated V8 in the segment and is SAE-certified at 495-hp (369 kW) and 470 lb.-ft. (637 Nm) of torque when equipped with performance exhaust, making it the most-powerful entry Corvette ever. Photo: Chevrolet

Breathability equals more power, and the new Corvette is no exception. The intake system is a low restriction design and incorporates identical 210mm length intake runners and an 87mm throttle body. More thermal expansion is possible courtesy of performance header exhaust manifolds with a four-into-one design with twisted runners.

Built for the track

Along with the insane 0-60 time, the new Stingray is also the most track-capable model ever — an impressive check off the box considering the sports car’s storied history. 

The standard engine-mounted dry sump oil system with three scavenge pumps along with the LT2’s lubrication system keeping oil in the dry sump tank and out of the engine’s crankcase both enable this rocket to devour the track with more ease. 

Learn more here: Corvette US | Corvette Canada

ChevroletChevrolet CorvetteAuto NewsChevrolet News
Amee Reehalhttp://ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.

