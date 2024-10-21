Some consider the full-size SUV category to be on the gas-guzzling side of the automotive industry, but that hasn’t stopped OEMs like GM and Ford from updating their respective models throughout the years. The Ford Expedition was last introduced in 2018 and reviewed back in 2022, but for 2025, the biggest SUV in the Ford lineup receives a well-deserved facelift. Earlier this year, Lincoln also revealed what to expect from its plushier Navigator.

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

The new 2025 Ford Expedition follows in the footsteps of its Lincoln cousin with this major redesign, but also ventures into the realm of more equipped variants for “active families” with the introduction of the first-ever Tremor Expedition. It is too early to tell, but we can expect more Tremor models from Ford in the coming months.

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

At first glance, the vehicle’s front-end is increasingly inspired by the F-150 pickup truck, with which it shares its frame. The daytime running lights that encircle the front bumper – and even under the grille for the more luxurious trims – are reminiscent of this truck look. On the other hand, the headlamp cut-out is unique to the SUV, as is the grille exclusive to each livery. The lower section has been simplified, with a bumper shell that also changes with each trim level.

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Expedition’s profile also follows that of the recent Lincoln Navigator, with this linearity with its side windows. In this respect, the beltline rises slightly at the rear to blend in better with the new taillights, redesigned for the occasion. And, as with the Navigator, the tailgate now opens in two sections, one that lowers and the other that rises towards the sky, in the manner of certain European utility models.

Four Expedition levels

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

Still available with a regular wheelbase or an extended one – nicknamed MAX – the 2025 Expedition comes with no less than four trim levels: Active, King Ranch, Platinum, and the new Tremor with superior off-road capabilities. It’s trendy, after all.

While this variant is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels—fitted with 33-inch diameter General Grabber off-road tires—the more luxurious version pushes the envelope with 24-inch wheels. Other wheel sizes are in the 20—and 22-inch range.

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Ford Expedition Tremor inherits a ground clearance of 10.6 inches, the highest in the segment according to Ford, and a revised suspension. In addition, the vehicle gets protective plates under the engine compartment and even further back. And that’s not all, as it also gets the most powerful version of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

The twin-turbo engine delivers 440 hp and 510 ft-lb of torque. The other version of the engine delivers a perfectly acceptable 400 hp and 480 ft-lb of torque. This one is bolted in the other models, although the “high output” engine is available as an option for the Expedition Platinum.

As before, the American SUV continues with the same 10-speed automatic gearbox and the option of two-wheel drive (rear-wheel drive) or four-wheel drive.

Focus on the family























Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal







Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal















Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal











Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal



Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal





Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

Ford’s largest SUV is aimed at customers who need such a large vehicle. The family aspect is maximized here, as are towing capacities, with the Expedition capable of towing up to 7,000 lb, or 9,600 lb with a weight-distributing hitch.

The new dashboard features a new 24-inch-wide digital panel. The large gearshift knob is familiar to those accustomed to Ford products, while a smaller knob on the right is used to adjust the volume of the audio system. The designers drew inspiration from the recent Lincoln Nautilus with this upper screen installed close to the base of the windshield. The oval-shaped steering wheel is also a breath of fresh air, with just two haptic buttons.

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

Owners of this large vehicle will certainly benefit from the lower tailgate for seating or loading bulky items into the cargo area, but also from this auxiliary shelf. The Flex Powered Console can be moved backwards or forwards on its axis to free up space in the first row. Behind the headrests of the first-row seats, the Digital Device Holder allows the installation of an intelligent device to entertain passengers seated behind.

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

In terms of technological content, the Expedition boasts an equipment list that would make any luxury limousine blush. BlueCruise driver assistance is available, as are Google Assistant, Google Play and Google Maps. A wireless Internet connection is also available.

Consumers will be able to order the new 2025 Ford Expedition from October 24, but the first deliveries are only expected to show up by spring next year.

Key specs

Preproduction 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

Engine Options:

3.5L EcoBoost V6 (400 hp, 480 lb-ft torque)

High-output 3.5L EcoBoost V6 (440 hp, 510 lb-ft torque)

Transmission: 10-speed automatic with SelectShift

Fuel Capacity: 23.2 gallons (standard wheelbase), 27.8 gallons (extended wheelbase)

Towing Capacity:

6,100 lbs (standard wheelbase 4×2)

9,600 lbs (standard wheelbase 4×4)

Suspension:

Front: Independent short- and long-arm, coil-over shocks

Rear: Independent multi-link with stabilizer bar

Ground Clearance: 8.7 inches (standard), 8.8 inches (MAX)