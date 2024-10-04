First Look: 2025 Ford Expedition Steps Up with New Tech & Trims

After nearly eight years on the market, Ford is replacing its aging full-size Expedition with an all-new model for 2025. The fifth-gen version of the three-row, seven- or eight-passenger SUV introduces new technology, convenience features, and a revised trim lineup.

Tractionlife was among a small group of media recently invited to Ford of Canada headquarters for a sneak peek, and here’s what we learned.

2025 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance

Ford didn’t have much to say in its briefing materials about the new Expedition’s styling and I think I know why: the 2025 doesn’t look much different than the outgoing model.

Sure, changes have been made in the areas one would expect. There are new headlights and taillights, fascias, a new grille, and tailgate design with available black trim.

2025 Ford Expedition Stealth Performance

I learned later that this feature is grade-specific, and is part of the optional Stealth Performance package, which includes grille, mirror caps, roof rails and window surrounds finished in black. New wheels and exterior colors are also on tap, but a detailed list was not available at time of writing.

New Look Interior

2025 Ford Expedition Platinum Ultimate

Inside the cabin, Ford has made big changes to the Expedition’s design, content, and technology. I’ll deal with the tech separately further down but will cover other changes here. The dashboard has been completely redesigned, with a new infotainment screen, relocated rotary gear selector, climate controls, and a new squarish steering wheel.

The new Expedition also has a Digital Device Holder mounted to the back of the front seat headrests, that can clamp to any device, according to Ford, from a regular smartphone to an over-sized tablet.

Expanded Tech Offering

2025 Ford Expedition Platinum Ultimate

The big news here is a 24-inch panoramic digital display that replaces the instrument cluster in the outgoing model. It has been positioned near the bottom of the windshield, Ford says, to allow the driver to see critical data over the steering wheel, rather than having to look through it.

Like other new and refreshed Fords, the ’25 Expedition comes with the Ford Digital Experience, which is designed to allow for greater personalization and more connection to owners’ favorite apps. The system is designed to prioritize voice commands, so Google Assistant is standard, but Alexa Built-in can be used for in-vehicle controls.

2025 Ford Expedition Platinum Ultimate

The Ford Connectivity Package comes with Wi-Fi hotspot, Google Play apps, and embedded Google Maps. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

Ford BlueCruise, the company’s hands-free driver aid, will be available on 90 percent of all new Expeditions. The hardware will be standard on Platinum, King Ranch, and Tremor models, and customers can add a subscription at purchase or at the end of their complementary 90-day trial.

Enhanced Capability and Versatility

During the presentation, Ford mentioned that increased versatility and useability were key areas of focus during the Expedition’s development. They spent more than 1,100 hours speaking with Expedition customers to better understand how they use their vehicles.

New Ford Split Gate

One of the innovations that feedback inspired is the Ford Split Gate, a new feature that combines a pickup-style tailgate with an SUV liftgate. The top three-quarters of the gate lifts up, while the lower quarter folds down. The tailgate can support up to 500 pounds (227 kg.) and includes an available seatback that comes with the optional Cargo Tailgate Manager. The seatback can also be reconfigured into a serving table. The Split Gate can also open automatically via Open-on-Approach when the vehicle detects the key fob. This feature is optional, according to Ford.

The Flex Powered Console, which can travel almost eight inches at the push of a button, is a new storage option designed to secure valuables, such as a purse or bag. Another storage feature of note is Third-Row Flexible Seating, where the middle seat in the rear bench folds down for hauling long objects, such as skis or lumber.

New Trim Lineup Including Off-Road Expedition Tremor

2025 Ford Expedition Tremor

The Expedition lineup has been overhauled for 2025, and four trims will be offered: Active, Platinum, King Ranch, and Tremor. The latter is a new offering for the Expedition and a step up from the Timberline introduced in 2022.

As was the case with the outgoing Expedition, all variants will be powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that’s paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Two performance profiles for the V6 will be offered: standard and high output. The former, which is standard for Active, King Ranch and Platinum, will produce 400 horsepower and 480 pounds-feet of torque, while the latter, which standard for Tremor and optional for Platinum, checks in at 440 horsepower and 510 pounds-feet.

Engine : 3.5L EcoBoost V6 High-Output

: 3.5L EcoBoost V6 High-Output Horsepower : 440 hp

: 440 hp Torque : 510 lb-ft

: 510 lb-ft Ground Clearance : 10.6 inches (best in class)

: 10.6 inches (best in class) Tires : 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires

: 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires Suspension : Re-tuned suspension for off-road handling

: Re-tuned suspension for off-road handling Steering: Electric Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS)

2025 Ford Expedition Tremor

For the U.S., rear-wheel drive is standard on all grades, except the Tremor, which comes equipped with four-wheel drive. In Canada, the Expedition will come with standard four-wheel drive across the lineup, like the outgoing model.

The ‘25 Expedition has a 7,000-pound (3,175 kg.) towing capacity and can tow up to 9,600 pounds (4,354 kg.) when equipped with a weight-distributing hitch.

The Expedition will also be available with Ford’s hitching technology, which includes Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. The former uses a camera to align the hitch with the trailer coupler, while the latter uses a camera to track and guide the trailer’s position while reversing.

Pricing and Release Date:

As of the time of writing, pricing for the 2025 Ford Expedition had not been released. It will be available to order beginning October 24 and will begin to arrive in dealerships across North America next spring.

Takeaway

2025 Ford Expedition Tremor and Platinum Ultimate

Overall, the 2025 Ford Expedition delivers impressive new features, tech and innovations that its key customer demo, families, should find compelling. While its exterior styling isn’t a big departure from the current model, which may disappoint some, the availability of a performance, off-road-focused Tremor model could expand its appeal. But even if that doesn’t happen, its new family-friendly features, such as the Ford Split Gate, and Digital Device holder, and Flex Powered Console should be well received.