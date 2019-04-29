Ford’s redesigned 2020 Escape crossover enters its 4th-generation with sleek looks, improved cabin features, and both a hybrid and plugin hybrid option back on the table.

Dealerships across North American will receive 2020 Escape models this Fall 2019. Pricing hasn’t been released but expect to pay a bit higher than the outgoing Escape models.

We had a First Look at the Detroit unveiling. Make sure to read:

Trims will include S, SE, SE Sport, SEL, and top-end Titanium — all similar to the current lineup. SE Sport is a US-only offering (sorry Canada), while the Escape Titanium in Canada will be a hybrid-only option (no gas-powered engine for this top-end trim).

New Escape Hybrid models available in Spring 2020

Shoppers holding out for the hybrid or PHEV variants will need to wait until Spring 2020. Ford first introduced the Escape hybrid in 2005 before vanishing in 2009.

Gas-powered Escapes go on sale this Fall while hybrid and PHEV hit dealerships early next year in 2020. Photo: Amee Reehal

Now, ten years later, it’s back with a new 2.5L hybrid engine setup paired to four new selectable EV modes (Auto EV, EV Now, EV Later, and EV Charge); and will be the only crossover in the segment to over both a hybrid and plugin hybrid option.

Compared to the 2005 Escape Hybrid, the new model’s battery is three times smaller, about the size of a briefcase, which means less weight and more cargo space.

Escape PHEV

The Escape Plug-In Hybrid comes with a Level 1 / Level 2 AC charging port and will take about 10 hours to fully charge using a 110-volt Level 1 charge; expect the 240-volt Level 2 charge to speed charging duties up significantly to under 4 hours to fully charge.

Ford’s little sport utility has been a hot seller since first arriving back in 2001. The new Escape is completely different, both inside and out. And for all the right reasons, especially for growing families with a small child or two.

Up Next: Best 2019 and 2020 Small SUVs