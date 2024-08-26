When the compact Bronco Sport arrived in 2021, it was, in many ways, a Ford Escape on steroids. It lacked the off-road cred the full-size, body-on-frame Bronco models possessed, especially with the go-anywhere Sasquatch package on these bigger SUVs.

The best you got was the Bronco Sport Badlands model with 4×4, optimized driving modes, and protective features. But it still didn’t do the Bronco name justice.

For 2025, Ford did the right thing and brought this much-awaited upgrade to its small SUV. As with the larger Broncos, you can’t get the Sasquatch upgrade on every trim; only the 2025 Bronco Sport Badlands and Outer Banks models offer the upgrade here.

Here’s What the Sasquatch Package Brings to the Badlands and Outbanks Bronco Sport























































1. Improved off-road control with Twin-Clutch Rear-Drive Unit with Locking Rear Differential

One of the most notable features of the Sasquatch package is the twin-clutch rear-drive unit, paired with a locking rear differential. This setup improves the vehicle’s ability to distribute power effectively across all wheels, especially in off-road conditions where traction is crucial. This system is designed to handle uneven terrains more effectively, providing drivers with better control and confidence.

2. Beefier 29-inch AT tires

Ford

The package includes 29-inch Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires, which are currently the largest in the small SUV class. These tires are designed with an open-tread pattern and reinforced sidewalls, offering enhanced durability and traction when taking this smaller SUV off the beaten path.

3. Improved ride quality and absorption with upgraded rear shocks

Ford

The package replaces the standard monotube shocks with Bilstein rear shocks with position-sensitive damping. These shocks provide a wider range of compression and rebound damping, which helps when handling extreme off-road conditions. The result is improved ride quality and better absorption of impacts at higher speeds.

4. Increased Suspension Travel

Ford

The Sasquatch package increases the suspension travel, with the front suspension travel now up to 8.3 inches and the rear up to 8.7 inches. This increase in suspension travel allows the vehicle to navigate larger obstacles and uneven terrain more effectively, enhancing the overall off-road capability of the Bronco Sport.

5. Rally G.O.A.T. Mode for higher-speed off-roading

When it’s time to get your Bronco Sport really going, that’s where G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Modes come in, exclusive to the Badlands and Badlands Sasquatch models. Rally Mode is designed for higher-speed off-roading, particularly in sandy environments, by holding gears longer and sharpening throttle response. This mode also increases feedback through the steering wheel, giving the driver more control and confidence.

6. Extra protection with Steel Skid Plates and Modular Bumpers

Ford

Tacking on some skid plates and burlier bumpers is a non-negotiable. Here’s you’ll get both, with the additional plates providing underbody protection and modular front and rear steel bumpers with bash plates, enhancing the vehicle’s protection and functionality. These bumpers are also accessory-ready, allowing customization to meet specific off-road needs.

7. Recovery Points

Ford

The package includes four recovery points: two cast accessory-ready tow hooks in the front and a pair of cast D-rings on the rear bumper. Like the plates and bumpers, these are a must-have if the Brono Sport is a bonafide off-roader, helping it escape any problematic situations.

8. Negotiating tight spots with the 360-Degree Camera with Trail View and Split View

Ford

The Sasquatch package also adds a 360-degree camera with Trail View, which includes width-accurate tire overlays to help drivers navigate tight off-road spaces. The Split View feature, available on the Badlands and Badlands Sasquatch models, shows the front tires using cameras positioned under the side-view mirrors. This system enhances visibility in challenging off-road conditions, making it easier for drivers to maneuver through difficult terrain.

9. Better rock crawling with Trail One-Pedal Drive

Ford

This system simplifies rock crawling by allowing the driver to control the vehicle’s speed using only the accelerator pedal. Easing off the pedal automatically engages the brakes, providing precise control over the vehicle’s movement and making it easier to navigate steep inclines and declines.