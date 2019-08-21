Currently set to Index
2020 Civic Si gets “more aggressive looks” & increased acceleration come early September

Updated 10th-generation Civic arrives early September

by Amee Reehal

Honda decided to give its Civic Si Sedan and Si Coupe some worthy updates for 2020, arriving at dealerships September 6, 2020. Not a bad idea since this 10th-generation model has been on the market since 2016. The 205-hp Civic Si, both 4-door and 2-door, will start at US$25,000, before taxes/fees. Canadian pricing not yet released.

If the 306-hp Type R is more your thing, check out our Closer Look here.

Changes for 2020: Styling, Acceleration, Interior updates

The outgoing Civic already saw several updates, particularly in the tech and cabin departments. For 2020, the popular subcompact car’s changes lean more on the styling front — “an even more aggressive look” according to Honda.  


Revised Styling “more aggressive”

These changes include LED headlights now more refined, revised styling to the lower bumper fog light housings, gloss black surrounding trim and a body-colour crossbar, and standard new matte black 18-inch wheels on all Si trims. 

Not sure if these changes are really aggressive, but we know where Honda is going with this. Perhaps bolder is the better description here, but really, it’s a personal opinion. And based on the new Civic’s continued popularity, these styling updates make sense for the Japanese car that’s been selling well since it arrived back in 1972.

Performance: improved acceleration

The Si already gets a decent high-torque turbo engine but is a little more improved with a shorter final-drive ratio for more responsive acceleration — a 6-percent shorter final-drive ratio, to be exact.

Here’s our full review of the 2018 Civic Si Coupe, including our driving impressions.

Interior changes

The outgoing 2019 model saw an updated display audio system with physical buttons and bigger cupholders. Come September, expect updated sport seats with red accents on the seat bottom and seat back, along with new red trim highlighting the instrument panel.

2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe
2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe gets updated sport seats with red accents on the seat bottom and seat back. Photo: Honda

How much will the 2020 Civic Si cost?

Below is US MSRP, excluding the $930 destination charge. Canadian pricing not yet released.

  • Civic Si Coupe – $25,000
  • Civic Si Coupe w/Summer Tires – $25,200
  • Civic Si Sedan – $25,000
  • Civic Si Sedan w/Summer Tires – $25,200

2020 Civic Si Specs

Both the 2019 and 2020 Civic Si share the same tech specs, both Sedan and Coupe.

  • Engine: 1.5L DOHC direct-injected turbocharged 4-cylinder
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual
  • Horsepower @ rpm (SAE net): 205 @ 5,700
  • Torque @ rpm (lb.-ft., SAE net): 192 @ 2100-5000
  • Required fuel: Regular unleaded (premium recommended)
  • CARB emissions rating: LEV3-ULEV125
  • Tune-up interval: No scheduled tune-ups required for 100,000 +/- miles
Amee Reehalhttp://ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.
Previous article2020 Subaru WRX Hits the Market This Fall with More Standard Features
Next article2020 Forester Gets More Standard Safety & Connected Features When it Arrives Early September

TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
