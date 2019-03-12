800 Units of Lamborghini’s Latest Roadster Go on Sale This Summer

On the heels the Huracán EVO Spyder announcement, Lambo is shedding the roof on another beast — the Aventador SVJ, recently killing at the Nürburgring with a 6:44:97 minute time.

Now, the V12-powered supercar looks do it again but in convertible form with the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster. Chief technical officer, Maurizio Reggiani, wanted to ensure there was little to no compromise between the droptop and coupe variants — and he managed to pull it off.

“Our carbon fiber monocoque from the Coupe is obviously weakened here, because there is no roof, but we add back torsional stiffness by adding ribs to the carbon tub in the rocker panels,” he states.

A droptop Aventador SVJ is probably what buyers wanted (why not?)

The Aventador roadster slices through the air with those hard-edged, futuristic exterior features along with lightweight materials like carbon fiber used for the body and the removable hardtop.

Add Lambo’s burly, naturally-aspirated V12 engine to the mix, this refined rocket will put down 770-hp, hit a top speed of 217 mph (or 350 km/h at 8500 rpm), sprint 0-62 in a mere 2.9-seconds, and will likely rearrange your face in the process.

Pricing starts at $574,000 with deliveries beginning this Summer 2019. Oh, only 800 units will be produced. Good luck.

