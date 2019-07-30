Currently set to Index
2020 porsche 911 carrera coupe and cabriolet

Porsche Drops New 2020 911 Carrera Coupe & Cabriolet as Entry-Level Offerings

The new eighth-generation 911 Carrera range grows into a more affordable option arriving early 2020

By News Editor

Porsche dropped their next-generation, 992 Porsche 911 late last year. Now, the German reveals the 2020 911 Coupe and Cabriolet to join the base Carrera — a pair of entry-level Porsches costing $98,750 and $111,550 (or $111,000 and $125,600 in Canada), respectively, still capable of dishing out 379-hp and 331 lb-ft of torque from a punchy twin-turbo 3.0L flat-six found in the the Carrera S. A high-quality interior including 10.9-inch touchscreen display, connectivity, and innovative assistance systems like the Porsche Wet Mode are all also carried over from the Carrera S. Paired to a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (in PDK form), will propel these affordable 911s from 0-60 in 4.0 seconds (4.2 in the Cabrio), or from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds — hitting a top speed of 182 mph or 293 km/h. Riding on 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 235/40 ZR rubber up front, and 20-inch wheels with 295/35 ZR tires in the back, stopping power arrives by 330mm brake discs with black, four-piston monobloc fixed callipers. Why is Porsche making the 911 more affordable? Why now? We don’t ask questions. The new 2020 Coupe and Cabriolet hits dealerships early 2020. 


