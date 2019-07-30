Porsche dropped their next-generation, 992 Porsche 911 late last year. Now, the German reveals the 2020 911 Coupe and Cabriolet to join the base Carrera — a pair of entry-level Porsches costing $98,750 and $111,550 (or $111,000 and $125,600 in Canada), respectively, still capable of dishing out 379-hp and 331 lb-ft of torque from a punchy twin-turbo 3.0L flat-six found in the the Carrera S. A high-quality interior including 10.9-inch touchscreen display, connectivity, and innovative assistance systems like the Porsche Wet Mode are all also carried over from the Carrera S. Paired to a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (in PDK form), will propel these affordable 911s from 0-60 in 4.0 seconds (4.2 in the Cabrio), or from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds — hitting a top speed of 182 mph or 293 km/h. Riding on 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 235/40 ZR rubber up front, and 20-inch wheels with 295/35 ZR tires in the back, stopping power arrives by 330mm brake discs with black, four-piston monobloc fixed callipers. Why is Porsche making the 911 more affordable? Why now? We don’t ask questions. The new 2020 Coupe and Cabriolet hits dealerships early 2020.
Porsche Drops New 2020 911 Carrera Coupe & Cabriolet as Entry-Level Offerings
The new eighth-generation 911 Carrera range grows into a more affordable option arriving early 2020
By News Editor
