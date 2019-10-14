Porsche hit the electric car market hard last month revealing the Taycan Turbo and Taycan S — the German’s first-ever fully electric sports car. Now, they add a third, more affordable model to the lineup with the 2020 Taycan 4S available for order now and hitting US dealerships next spring and Canadian dealers in the summer, starting at US$103,900 and C$119,400, respectively.

Good move on Porsche’s part considering the expensive Turbo and S are priced nearly $50,000 more than this cheaper 4S model, placing it closer to the Tesla Model S Performance which sells for around $100,000.

We know the electric car hype is real, but if automakers want to get consumers into these sustainable vehicles, the pricing needs to be right. The Taycan 4S hits the sweet spot for premium sports car buyers looking to go green.

Two 4S versions, two battery options

Available with two battery sizes, the Taycan 4S comes standard with a single-deck Performance battery producing total capacity of 79.2 kWh. For more power, buyers can opt for the two-deck Performance battery Plus with a total capacity of 93.4 kWh inline with the Turbo and Turbo S models.

As standard, the 2020 Taycan 4S comes with a partial leather interior as well as front comfort seats with eight- way electrical adjustment. Photo: Porsche

The standard battery setup still makes a respectable 429-hp and 472 lb-ft of torque (or 522-hp on overboost in launch control) compared to 482-hp and 479 lb-ft of torque from the optional 93.4-kWh battery borrowed from the top two trims.

These numbers, including the price, sounds great until you realize the Taycan Turbo puts down 650-hp while the range-topping Taycan Turbo will make a whopping 750-hp paired to Launch Control and sprinting to 100 km/h in just 2.8-seconds.

But seriously, how much power will you really need? All three trims are all-wheel drive with the same powertrain setups. At the Taycan 4S’s more reasonable starting price point, we think the mid-400s for horses will suffice for most.

Taycan 4S styling differences

All models sport a handsome look with sleek styling flossing that sporty roofline sloping downward to the rear. However, expect this entry-level Taycan to offer aerodynamically optimized 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheels, red-painted brake calipers, and some visual differences to the front apron, side sills, and rear diffuser.

Again, the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S orders are open now with North American deliveries next year (spring in the US, summer in Canada). Here’s a price breakdown:

Price comparison: 2020 Taycan 4S VS Taycan Turbo VS Taycan S

MODEL US PRICE CANADA PRICE 2020 Taycan 4S 103,900 $119,400 2020 Taycan Turbo $150,900 $173,900 2020 Taycan S $185,000 $213,900