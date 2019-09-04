Porsche finally and officially unveiled its first fully electric sports car — a pair of handsome and fairly expensive 4-door EVs with the Taycan Turbo and Taycan S. US pricing is listed at $150,900 for the Taycan Turbo and $185,000 for the Taycan Turbo S. Canadian MSRP is $173,900 is for the Taycan Turbo and $213,900 for the Turbo S model. As Porsche puts it, “The Taycan links our heritage to the future. It carries forward the success story of our brand – a brand that has fascinated and thrilled people the world over for more than 70 years.” Seeing as Porsche will have spent close to 7-billion on electric mobility by 2022, we can see what they’re getting at. Both models get all-wheel drive, offering an electric motor up front with another at the rear. But it’s the insanely fast Turbo S that’ll turn heads, putting down a whopping 750-hp paired to Launch Control and sprinting to 100 km/h in just 2.8-seconds (the Taycan Turbo will make a respectable 650-hp). Come 2022, Porsche plans to add the Taycan Cross Turismo to the lineup. If the Taycans are any indication of Porsche’s future, we like where things are going. Check out our interview with Alexander Pollich, former CEO Of Porsche Canada On The Future Of Sustainable Vehicles.
Porsche Unveils a Pair of 2020 Taycan EV Sedans with a Steep Price Tag
Now available to order starting at US150,900 and C$173,900
By News Editor
UP NEXT
Porsche’s 434-HP Macan Turbo Enters 2020 With More Power & Agility
For 2020, the range-topping Macan Turbo reenters as a stronger, faster, and more agile machine. Arrives late 2019, priced at US$83,600 and C$94,200.
Porsche Drops New 2020 911 Carrera Coupe & Cabriolet as Entry-Level Offerings
Porsche dropped their new 992 Porsche 911 late last year, now revealing the 2020 911 Coupe & Cabriolet joining the base Carrera, costing $98,750 & $111,550, respectively.
Porsche Expands its Track Experience Out West to Area 27 Motorsports Park
The Porsche Track Experience expands its one-day and two-day professional driving courses out west to Area 27 - Canada’s only private motorsports club.
Porsche Design 1919 Globetimer UTC World-Time Watch
A titianium watch for modern globrotters, Porsche Design unveils the 1919 Globetimer UTC at Baselworld 2019. Ferdinand Alexander Porsche would be proud.
New 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe: Full Preview & Pricing
Fans of the Cayenne SUV will have a new slantback, Coupe option this year with a price of US$75,300 & C$86,400. Sportier looks & more upgraded standards.
Next-Generation Porsche Macan Will Roll Out All-Electric
It’s official: the next-generation Macan will be all-electric when it rolls off the Leipzig plant production line early 2020.
Drop the Top: Next-Generation 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Arrives
Quicker top operation and a 23-hp bump versus the outgoing model, the 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet arrives this summer starting at US$126,100 & C$143,700.
New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Adds Power & Wing Made from Hemp
The 2019 Cayman GT4 Clubsport arrives this February with a 40-hp bump & natural-fibre composite body panels. Avaialbe in Trackday or Competition variants.
Porsche’s Entry-Level Coupes Cut Weight & Level Up with New 718 T
Designed for driving enthuisiasts & windy roads, the Porsche 718 Boxster T & 718 Cayman T targets the purists, cutting weight while adding performance.