Porsche Unveils a Pair of 2020 Taycan EV Sedans with a Steep Price Tag

Now available to order starting at US150,900 and C$173,900

By News Editor

Porsche finally and officially unveiled its first fully electric sports car — a pair of handsome and fairly expensive 4-door EVs with the Taycan Turbo and Taycan S. US pricing is listed at $150,900 for the Taycan Turbo and $185,000 for the Taycan Turbo S. Canadian MSRP is $173,900 is for the Taycan Turbo and $213,900 for the Turbo S model. As Porsche puts it, “The Taycan links our heritage to the future. It carries forward the success story of our brand – a brand that has fascinated and thrilled people the world over for more than 70 years.” Seeing as Porsche will have spent close to 7-billion on electric mobility by 2022, we can see what they’re getting at. Both models get all-wheel drive, offering an electric motor up front with another at the rear. But it’s the insanely fast Turbo S that’ll turn heads, putting down a whopping 750-hp paired to Launch Control and sprinting to 100 km/h in just 2.8-seconds (the Taycan Turbo will make a respectable 650-hp). Come 2022, Porsche plans to add the Taycan Cross Turismo to the lineup. If the Taycans are any indication of Porsche’s future, we like where things are going. Check out our interview with Alexander Pollich, former CEO Of Porsche Canada On The Future Of Sustainable Vehicles.

