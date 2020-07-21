The big and burly (yet well-appointed) Ram 3500 Heavy Duty pickup was missing one thing — a custom blacked-out look with a monochromatic appearance package. For 2020, Ram just came through with the Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition. Capable of towing an impressive 35,100 lbs. with a payload of 7,680 lbs., this blacked-out dually rounds out the look with black exterior accents, matte black badging and black aluminum wheels. All this in an effort to offer buyers something different in the heavy duty pickup segment. As the company puts it, “Ram is committed to continuous improvement and that includes looking for ways to deliver unique models with features and durability that continue to win over more and more buyers.” Essentially, with this special model, everything is simply black — including the ‘RAM’ logo on the grille, door handles, side-view trailer tow mirrors, tow hooks, headlight and taillight bezels. The 1 ton pickup finds 17-inch black wheels with machined eyelets and comes in either the 4×2 and 4×4 configurations, powered by either 6.4L V8 turbo diesel or the 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel high output powerplant. Aside from the cosmetic changes — i.e. making things black — buyers can expect the same features as in other 2020 heavy duty models, including the industry’s only supplemental rear air bag system with Hotchkiss leaf springs; inside, all the tech like the Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen and new Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora by SiriusXM. The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition hits showrooms late 2020 priced at $62,745.