As far as affordable sports cars go, it’s tough to argue with a 205-hp, track-worthy coupe priced under $30,000. Add rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed stick shift to the mix, it becomes clear why the BRZ is a strong choice in the segment, despite going up against more established coupes like the Mazda MX-5 and Nissan 370Z. Starting at $28,845 for the 2020 BRZ Limited in the US and $27,995 for the BRZ in Canada — both with 6MT — the 2+2 rocket’s ultra-low centre of gravity and precision handling give this RWD Subie a huge edge. Available in 3 trims, the entry-level arrives with a decent list of standards including 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail- and headlights, wiper-activated headlights, one-touch turn signals and welcome lighting, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, and dual-zone automatic climate control. In the cockpit, expect a 7-inch infotainment system that features GPS navigation and includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration, Bluetooth. US and Canadian trims and pricing below.

2020 BRZ Price List