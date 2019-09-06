Currently set to Index
2020 subaru brz

Why the Subaru BRZ still remains one of the most affordable RWD sports cars heading into 2020

Hits dealerships September 2019 for under $30K

By Amee Reehal

As far as affordable sports cars go, it’s tough to argue with a 205-hp, track-worthy coupe priced under $30,000. Add rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed stick shift to the mix, it becomes clear why the BRZ is a strong choice in the segment, despite going up against more established coupes like the Mazda MX-5 and Nissan 370Z. Starting at $28,845 for the 2020 BRZ Limited in the US and $27,995 for the BRZ in Canada — both with 6MT — the 2+2 rocket’s ultra-low centre of gravity and precision handling give this RWD Subie a huge edge. Available in 3 trims, the entry-level arrives with a decent list of standards including 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail- and headlights, wiper-activated headlights, one-touch turn signals and welcome lighting, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, and dual-zone automatic climate control. In the cockpit, expect a 7-inch infotainment system that features GPS navigation and includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration, Bluetooth. US and Canadian trims and pricing below.

2020 BRZ Price List

US Pricing

BRZ Limited with 6MT$28,845
BRZ Limited with 6AT$29,945
BRZ tS with 6MT$31,495

Canada Pricing

BRZ with 6MT$27,995
BRZ Sport-tech with 6AT$31,395
BRZ Sport-tech RS with 6MT$31,895

