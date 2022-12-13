Subaru SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

If you’re shopping for a Subaru SUV, here’s a look at each model from the Japanese automaker. From the small, rugged Crosstrek to Subie’s largest SUV, the Ascent. With, of course, an EV in the mix with the first-ever Subaru Solterra compact electric SUV.
Smallest to biggest, here’s what the Subaru SUV lineup currently has to offer:
Subaru Crosstrek – Subcompact SUV
- US Crosstrek trims: Base, Premium, Special Edition, Sport, Limited
- Canada Crosstrek trims: Convenience, Touring, Outdoor, Sport, Limited
Key features:
New Crosstrek Special Edition for 2023
Two engine choices (AWD standard across the lineup)
8.7-inch ground clearance
The company’s most reasonably priced and the smallest SUV, the 2022 Crosstrek, comes with no notable Crosstrek changes from 2021. It means the subcompact SUV still comes equipped with a spacious interior and cargo area (20.8/55.3 cubic feet as per seating position), a 6.5-inch user-friendly infotainment system, a host of driver assistance features, and a standard all-wheel drive.
The standard 152-hp 2.0L flat-four and the more powerful 182-hp 2.5L engine are carried over, and so is the 148-hp Crosstrek plug-in hybrid model, accessible in select states. We really hope the Crosstrek also offers an off-road-ready Wilderness model as available for the Forester and the Outback.
For 2023, there’s a new Crosstrek Special Edition debuting in exclusive Desert Khaki exterior colour, paired with exterior and interior finishes on this Special Edition. As always with Subarus, expect this small hauler to get all-wheel drive as standard, plus standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology on the CVT transmission-equipped models.
Read more of our Subaru Crosstrek reviews and news.
Subaru Solterra – Electric, Compact SUV
- US Solterra trims: Premium, Limited, Touring
- Canada Solterra trims: Solterra AWD, Solterra AWD Luxury Package, Solterra AWD Technology Package
Key features:
8.3-inch ground clearance with Subaru X-MODE & AWD
EV range of more than 220 miles
New multimedia system with available 12.3-inch touchscreen
A near copy of the Toyota bZ4X, the Solterra is Subaru’s first-ever all-electric vehicle. Best part? It comes with Subaru’s renowned all-wheel drive as standard to go with its 8.3-inch ground clearance, 220 miles of electric range, a new multimedia system with an optional 12.3-inch touchscreen, and an available 360-Degree Surround-View Camera.
All the models in the lineup come equipped with two electric motors creating 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts) and 248 pound-feet (336 Newton-meters) of torque. Unlike its Toyota counterpart, the bZ4X, it is available only in an all-wheel-drive layout, offering Dual-Function X-MODE with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes for enhanced grip on low-friction and muddy roads.
Comparing the Subaru Solterra range with its competitors, an equally equipped Ioniq 5 AWD Extended Range delivers 256, the ID.4 Pro AWD goes to cover 241 miles, and the Mustang Mach-E Select eAWD Standard Range travels 224 miles on a single charge.
Keep an eye on our Subaru Solterra page here for more updates and upcoming reviews.
Subaru Forester – Compact SUV
- US Forester trims: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, Touring
- Canada Forester trims: Base, Convenience, Touring, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, Premier
Key features:
Rugged, off-road ready Wilderness new for 2022
Redesigned and strengthened roof rails to increase functionality
Entire 2022 Forester lineup receives a bolder new look
Subaru made several changes to the 2022 Forester, starting with the all-new trail-ready Wilderness model, redesigned exterior, and many new facilities. At the front, we see a new front and rear bumper, grille, and headlights. Moreover, the new Forester gets Subaru’s EyeSight suite of active safety technology to make your journeys safer than ever.
Inside, the compact SUV boasts an available Driver Monitoring System/DriverFocus that allows climate setting through hand gestures and a standard LED cargo area light and ceiling hooks in the cargo section.
Furthermore, the Forester Wilderness comes equipped with several off-road goodies that make it a competent off-roader. It offers 9.2 inches of ground clearance, improved break-over and departure angles, all-terrain tires, and a special off-road edition of Subaru’s X-Mode traction control system.
Other features that distinguish the Wilderness from other variants in the lineup include a unique grille, different front and rear bumpers, matte black hood decal, trim-specific black fender and side cladding, etc. The interior also differs due to the contrasting copper stitching, aluminum pedal covers, etc.
Read more of our Subaru Forester reviews & news.
Subaru Outback – Mid-size SUV
- US Outback trims: Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Wilderness, Limited, Touring
- Canada Outback trims: Convenience, Touring, Limited, Premier, Wilderness, Limited XT, Premier XT
Key features:
2023 Onyx Edition now offers two engine options
2022 Wilderness off-road version an Outback first
2023 model gains mild refresh & exterior updates
For 2023, the Outback gains some refreshed elements including an updated look with redesigned front fascia and exterior cladding. The Onyx Edition now offers two engine options, while Subaru’s safety system, EyeSight, now comes with a Wide-Angle Mono Camera. Expect Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to both get updates as well.
The main highlight of the 2022 Outback is its Wilderness model, just like the Forester. What’s unchanged is its airy and upmarket interior, comfortable seating for five, a huge cargo area (32.5/75.7 cubic feet depending on seat configuration), above-average fuel efficiency, and an energetic turbocharged 260-hp 2.4L mill choice.
Those eager to hit the beaten path would find the 2022 Outback Wilderness more than capable. What makes it more trail-ready and rugged than other trim levels in the lineup include:
- 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires
- An extra 0.8-inch of ground clearance (up to 9.5 from 8.7 inches),
- A new standard skidplate
- Retuned CVT for enhanced low-speed handling
- A few X-Mode modifications and so on.
Other features that differentiate it from its regular siblings are standard LED foglights with a hexagon design, contrasting copper stitching, PVC rear seatbacks, an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, etc.
Read our full story – 2023 Subaru Outback Review
Subaru Ascent – Mid-size SUV
- US Ascent trims: Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, Touring
- Canada Ascent trims: Convenience , Touring, Onyx, Limited, Premier
Key features:
2023 Ascent gains a bolder look with redesigned front and rear elements
2023 Onyx Edition adds more standard features
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto now standard in 2023
The Ascent almost comes unchanged for the 2022 model year but adds a dark-themed Onyx Edition to the lineup. The largest SUV in Subaru’s roster has all the desirable features the brand is famous for. We are talking about the above-average cargo space (17.8/47.5/86.5 cubic feet according to seat configuration), standard all-wheel-drive with 8.7 inches of ground clearance, adult-welcoming seating, and a wide range of standard safety and tech systems.
The new Onyx has plenty of black elements, including dark doorframes, window trim, A-pillars, emblems, grille, side mirror caps, 20-inch wheels, etc. The LED headlights, foglights, and taillights sport dark garnish, as well. The 2023 Onyx Edition is even better, discussed further below.
The Ascent Onyx Edition is accessible exclusively in a seven-passenger layout with second-row captain’s chairs. The standard amenities include heated steering wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, a power liftgate, gloss black interior trim bits, and contrast stitching in the upholstery.
In short, the three-row family hauler has everything you would require in a midsize SUV. A capable 260-hp 2.4L turbo flat-four, impressive ride quality, comfortable seating, and plenty of standard features within an affordable base price add to its merits.
Subie’s big SUV gains a new front look & more standard features for 2023. Here are the 7 major 2023 Ascent changes to know about. In a nutshell, expect a bolder look with redesigned front and rear elements, updated EyeSight now with a Wide-Angle Mono Camera, both wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto now as standard, standard 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system, and the Onyx Edition adds more standard features along with a new option package to level things up.
Read our full story – 2023 Subaru Ascent First Drive Review