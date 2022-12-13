Subaru SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

Subaru Crosstrek – Subcompact SUV



























US Crosstrek trims: Base, Premium, Special Edition, Sport, Limited

Base, Premium, Special Edition, Sport, Limited Canada Crosstrek trims: Convenience, Touring, Outdoor, Sport, Limited Key features: New Crosstrek Special Edition for 2023 Two engine choices (AWD standard across the lineup) 8.7-inch ground clearance

The company’s most reasonably priced and the smallest SUV, the 2022 Crosstrek, comes with no notable Crosstrek changes from 2021. It means the subcompact SUV still comes equipped with a spacious interior and cargo area (20.8/55.3 cubic feet as per seating position), a 6.5-inch user-friendly infotainment system, a host of driver assistance features, and a standard all-wheel drive.

The standard 152-hp 2.0L flat-four and the more powerful 182-hp 2.5L engine are carried over, and so is the 148-hp Crosstrek plug-in hybrid model, accessible in select states. We really hope the Crosstrek also offers an off-road-ready Wilderness model as available for the Forester and the Outback.

For 2023, there’s a new Crosstrek Special Edition debuting in exclusive Desert Khaki exterior colour, paired with exterior and interior finishes on this Special Edition. As always with Subarus, expect this small hauler to get all-wheel drive as standard, plus standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology on the CVT transmission-equipped models.

Subaru Solterra – Electric, Compact SUV























US Solterra trims: Premium, Limited, Touring

Premium, Limited, Touring Canada Solterra trims: Solterra AWD, Solterra AWD Luxury Package, Solterra AWD Technology Package Key features: 8.3-inch ground clearance with Subaru X-MODE & AWD EV range of more than 220 miles New multimedia system with available 12.3-inch touchscreen

A near copy of the Toyota bZ4X, the Solterra is Subaru’s first-ever all-electric vehicle. Best part? It comes with Subaru’s renowned all-wheel drive as standard to go with its 8.3-inch ground clearance, 220 miles of electric range, a new multimedia system with an optional 12.3-inch touchscreen, and an available 360-Degree Surround-View Camera.

All the models in the lineup come equipped with two electric motors creating 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts) and 248 pound-feet (336 Newton-meters) of torque. Unlike its Toyota counterpart, the bZ4X, it is available only in an all-wheel-drive layout, offering Dual-Function X-MODE with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes for enhanced grip on low-friction and muddy roads.

Comparing the Subaru Solterra range with its competitors, an equally equipped Ioniq 5 AWD Extended Range delivers 256, the ID.4 Pro AWD goes to cover 241 miles, and the Mustang Mach-E Select eAWD Standard Range travels 224 miles on a single charge.

