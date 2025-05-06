7 Big Changes Coming to the 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness

For 2026, the Outback’s iconic wagon look is gone, and the rugged Wilderness trim is part of the deal. After being completely redesigned and entering its 7th generation, the new Outback may look drastically different, but Subaru ensured it didn’t compromise performance, capabilities, and interior features. The new Outback Wilderness dials up its off-road chops with a long list of new features we first got with the 2022 model. From seats now bolted to the chassis and an improved X-Mode system, to an interior with more trail-ready touches and a top that better accommodates rooftop tents or heavier cargo.

1. Rugged New Exterior with Functional Design

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness (Amee Reehal)

The 2026 Outback Wilderness has a more upright, aggressive front fascia with vertical LED headlights and a boxier profile emphasizing off-road strength. The textured lower cladding helps resist scratches, while the larger grille and body-colored accents create a bold, rugged stance. Subaru clearly designed this model with outdoor adventures in mind, and it shows in every corner, from the flatter roofline to the reinforced rear pillar. The tall ride height is further highlighted by a sharper rear glass rake and updated taillight signature, ensuring the Wilderness stands out even when mud-caked.

2. Upgraded Infotainment and Digital Cluster

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness (Amee Reehal)

Inside, the Wilderness joins the rest of the 2026 Outback lineup in receiving a new 12.1-inch vertically oriented touchscreen. Compared to the previous-gen Outback where the bottom of the 11.6-inch touch screen included a new series of digital ‘hard buttons’ for frequently-used features, the new setup is now more responsive thanks to a stronger processor. Paired with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, the system allows customizable layouts, smartphone projection, and a new Calm Mode to reduce distraction. Voice control is now cloud-based, and climate functions move back to physical buttons for easier use during cold-weather trail runs.

3. Enhanced Turbocharged Powertrain

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness (Amee Reehal)

Exclusively offered with the 2.4L turbocharged BOXER engine, the Wilderness trim delivers 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. That power is routed through a CVT with 8-speed manual mode and optimized gearing for low-end torque ideal for climbing, towing, and crawling. This remains the only Outback model built specifically for rough terrain, and Subaru wisely kept its strongest engine standard here, over the base 2.5L non-turbo with less power, while refining power delivery and off-road response. Here are the key Outback Wilderness specs, unchanged from 2025:

Engine : 2.4L turbocharged SUBARU BOXER flat-4 (both years)

: 2.4L turbocharged SUBARU BOXER flat-4 (both years) Horsepower : 260 hp

: 260 hp Torque : 277 lb-ft

: 277 lb-ft Transmission : CVT

: CVT Drivetrain : Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive Ground Clearance : 9.5 inches

: 9.5 inches Towing Capacity: 3,500 lbs

4. Improved X-MODE with Steering Wheel Toggle

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness (Amee Reehal)

The 2026 Wilderness now benefits from a revised X-MODE system that enhances off-road traction in dirt, mud, or snow. What’s new is the ability to activate X-MODE via a dedicated steering wheel button, allowing drivers to stay focused on the trail without looking down. The AWD system also sees faster differential lockup and smarter cornering logic using steering angle input. The result? Likely a more confident and stable feel, especially when navigating tight off-camber turns. We’ll know for sure when we drive it later this year (the 2026 Outback Wilderness goes on sale early 2026; the 2026 Outback late 2025).

5. Interior Comfort with Trail-Friendly Touches

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness (Amee Reehal)

Subaru made the cabin more adventure-ready with low-fatigue seats mounted directly to the chassis, reducing head movement and improving long-distance comfort. Extra sound insulation keeps things quieter, while larger cupholders and door pockets now fit 32-ounce bottles. The redesigned Wilderness model also benefits from new utility hooks, washable cargo tonneau covers, and clever phone-holding clips to reduce cord clutter.

6. Safety Upgrades with Hands-Free Highway Driving

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness (Amee Reehal)

The latest EyeSight system includes a wide-angle mono camera, additional radar sensors, and a new haptic-feedback steering wheel for quicker alerts. Most notably, Highway Hands-Free Assist — now available on select trims — allows supervised driving up to 85 mph. Wilderness buyers also benefit from Emergency Stop Assist with Safe Lane Selection, a first for Subaru, which can steer the car safely to a stop and call for help if the driver becomes unresponsive. It’s serious safety tech built into an already capable mid-size SUV.

7. Adventure-Ready Roof Rails and Gear Storage

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness (Amee Reehal)

Wilderness buyers will appreciate the redesigned roof rail system, which now supports 800 pounds of static load and 220 pounds dynamic — perfect for rooftop tents or heavier cargo. There’s also a first-ever lateral load rating, allowing side-mounted items like hammocks or drying lines. It’s an overlooked but smart addition for campers and overlanders who rely on their vehicle’s roof for more than just a Yakima box.

Ultimately, love the new looks or not, Subaru stuck to its adventure-going roots with the new 2026 Outback. They made the Wilderness even better in terms of performance, durability, and features that outdoor enthusiasts are looking for. Design aside, it’s the most Outback the Outback has been over its 30 years on the market.